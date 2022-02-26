Lala Kent Spent Valentine’s Day With Mystery Man

Four months after her split from Randall Emmett, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent is starting to date again.

Although she is being very cautious and isn’t jumping in to anything serious, Kent is allowing herself to have some fun — and to be a bit vulnerable after having her trust completely shattered by Emmett, who cheated on her multiple times.

During an Amazon Live on January 28, 2022, Kent shared that she was going on her very first date post-split. “I’m going to spill tea right now. I have a date tomorrow night. It’s a group date. I’ve said on my podcast a million times I’m not ready to go and date, but I feel like this will ease me in because it’s a group setting,” Kent shared.

On February 8, 2022, Kent gave her fans an update on how things went. “It was amazing. I had a lot of fun. I know I’m definitely not ready to date just one person – I want to continue having fun and that’s what it is,” she said on another Amazon Live.

And while Kent may be taking things slow, she actually spent Valentine’s Day with someone.

Kent Invited a Guy to Her House on Valentine’s Day

Kent spent her first Valentine’s Day without Emmett in a few years, but it really didn’t bother her. As she revealed on social media, February 14 is actually her brother’s birthday, so she puts less focus on the loved up portion of the holiday.

And while Kent had plans to spend V-Day with her brother, Easton, she ended up inviting a guy over to her house, too.

“I’ve always been into yellow. I love yellow roses and the guy who I went on a date with a minute ago, shows up. It’s Valentine’s Day and I was like ‘hey do you want to come to my house, it’s my little brother’s birthday’ and he didn’t know that I was going to invite him and it was totally last minute,” Kent said on Amazon Live on February 21, 2022.

He shows up and he has yellow roses for me. He’s like ‘I hope you like yellow roses.’ I was like ‘I do, and I didn’t even have to tell you,'” she continued.

She added that her ex got her red roses, referring to him as “the other guy.”

Kent Is Dating Around & Revealed if & When She Would Introduce a Guy to Her Daughter

Kent isn’t ready to get serious with anyone just yet, and admitted that she’s dating around.

“I’ve had some dates. I’ve had some texting. I’m having all the fun in the world with men that are kind and that I’m attracted to and I’m living my best life,” she shared on the Amazon Live.

She went on to say that she’s not in any kind of rush to bring someone around her daughter — and that she will be taking her time when it comes to introducing someone to Ocean.

“[The guy] would have to be extremely special to me. I would have to know they were a great dude, background check would have to come back squeaky clean and I would have to know we are in a relationship. Not a second before. We would have to be fully committed. I think at least a year. No one’s coming around my kid,” Kent explained.

