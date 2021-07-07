Lala Kent Opens Up About Filming With Her Baby on Vanderpump Rules

Lala Kent opened up about filming “Vanderpump Rules” with her baby. The new mom, who welcomed her first child, Ocean Kent Emmett, with her fiance Randall Emmett in March, previously said she was “excited” to introduce her daughter to the world in front of Bravo’s cameras.

“I’m excited about all of it! I’m excited to show off my baby and just interact with people,” Kent said on “Watch What Happens Live” in May.

She even teased the possibility of her baby’s birth being shown on TV.

“I would not be opposed to having a film crew there during the birth. For me, it’s something you’ll have forever, you know? Bring them in,” Kent told US Weekly earlier this year.

But in a more recent interview, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder hinted there may not be that many baby-centric scenes on the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show.

Kent Revealed That There Are Strict Filming Guidelines In Place For Babies

After “Vanderpump Rules” cast members Kent and Scheana Shay welcomed babies earlier this year around the same time that their former co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright became first-time moms, many fans expected the new season of the show would focus on the cast members’ birth stories and the Vanderpump babies. Some viewers were even complaining about it on social media. But a kiddie-themed season may not be in the cards for “Vanderpump Rules” after all.

On a recent episode of “The Morning Toast” podcast, Kent revealed that strict filming guidelines are in place for newborn babies and that there may be little camera time for her daughter Ocean and Shay’s daughter, Summer Moon Davies.

“In the state of California you can only film a baby of my baby’s age and Scheana’s baby’s age for 20 minutes, and then they’ve got to go bye-bye,” Kent explained on the podcast. “And they have to have a teacher and also a nurse on location. So if those people aren’t available, the babies can’t make an appearance at all.”

Kent admitted that she doesn’t know how much of the two new babies will be seen on the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Kent Revealed That She Will Play ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Differently Now That She’s a Mother

In past seasons of “Vanderpump Rules,” Kent was one of the most volatile cast members on the show, often getting into fights with her co-stars while drinking. She has since quit alcohol and is representing her young family while on camera.

Just ahead of her baby’s birth, Kent told Entertainment Tonight that things will be different for her this season.

“I don’t get to think just about what’s good for Lala and how she would react to certain things, you know?” she said. “I’m going to be a mother. … I have my own child looking up to me….It’s a different zone now.”

She added she would not want her daughter to witness some of the behaviors she displayed in the past.

“I don’t want her to have a mom that’s popping off left and right,” Kent said. “There’s a lot of things that are going to change. Now, I’m not saying I won’t clap back, because that’s just in my DNA but, yeah, I think I’m going to be much more delicate. I hope.”

