Lala Kent Reveals What She Knows About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cancelation & Spinoff Rumors

“Vanderpump Rules” fans have been waiting for news of a season 10 renewal—and so have its stars.

While speaking on her “Give Them Lala” podcast in early 2022, longtime cast member Lala Kent confirmed the long-running Bravo reality show had yet to be picked up for a 10th season. She also noted that if she got a call saying the show was picked up, she would “take a big pause” because she’s not sure if the show is the right “space” for her anymore.

There have since been rumors that “Vanderpump Rules” has been canceled, with DeuxMoi posting a teaser about a spinoff featuring some of the season 9 cast with Lala Kent as the main star. Another recent blind item shared by Bravo and Cocktails also teased a reboot of the long-running Bravo reality show with fan favorites from the original series, but no longer set at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant.

Kent recently revealed what she knows about the fate of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Lala Kent Revealed VPR Filming Usually Starts in May

In an April 18 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast, Kent addressed some of the rumors about a new “Vanderpump Rules” season. And it turns out she’s as in the dark as the viewers.

“I know we haven’t heard one word,” Kent told Yontef. “In past seasons, we pick up cameras in May and we really don’t know if we’re doing another season until like a week or two before we start. Like, we’re really out of the know.”

Kent added that a lot has changed since season 9 wrapped, including the breakups of several couples on the show.

“I really hope that we get another season because there’s a lot of s*** that’s gone down and you’ve got five people now that are like single and like changing their… it’s life-changing,” she said. “We’re going back to the way it used to be on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ which could be terrifying, but also amazing. I know I’m about to have a heyday. I see these other shows that get picked up for another season and I won’t name any of the shows that I’m referring to, but I’m like why? I don’t get it. And so, you know, if Bravo’s listening, like we’re here, let’s make it happen.”

Kent also clarified her past comment about taking a pause from the show.

“Every time we finish filming, we’re all exhausted,” she explained. “We’ve seen each other nonstop for four months and it’s just like, I’m over it. And then once you, and you know, I had been through so much as well. And it was like, maybe my life has changed so much that this isn’t the space for me. Cut to where we are now. I’ve had time to process and hibernate and I truly enjoy filming the show. It’s brought so many opportunities to me. Like when I get my little call sheet of what we’re doing that day and where to show up, I’m like, I get a high off of like being mic’d and expressing my feelings. So yes, I would definitely come back. I’ll rock it until the wheels fall off.”

Kent Also Addressed the Possible Return of Past Cast Members

In June 2020, original “Vanderpump Rules” stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute and two newcomers were fired by Bravo amid a racism scandal, according to Variety. Six months later, veteran cast members Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright also exited the show.

In the podcast interview, Kent weighed in on a possible return for the OG cast members.

“That would be so amazing for the show,” she said. “And also the show is about our real lives and we all really hang out together and we all really have issues with each other and that we have to work through. …It would be great for the show and I would be so excited to have them back

Kent added that the OGs were “so missed” last season and added, “You just can’t deny that they make great television.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder added that while all of the cast members hope that “Vanderpump Rules” will get a 10th season, if it doesn’t, they will survive.

“We obviously want the show to come back,” she said. “If it doesn’t, we’ll figure it out. You know, there’s nothing we can do. Again, the universe has a plan for all of us and if the show’s meant to come back, it’ll come back. If not, then, you know, we’re all going to be good.”

