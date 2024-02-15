Lala Kent Thinks New VPR Episodes Were ‘Snoozy’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent is sharing her honest opinion about the show’s new episodes.

In the February 14 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent stated that she felt the last two episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 were lackluster.

“I’m always real and I’m always honest. The season’s snoozy right now,” said Kent.

She clarified that she believed the premiere of season 11 “was great.”

“The last two episodes are snoozy. I feel like I have to acknowledge that. Because I don’t want you guys to think that I’m living in La La Land or hustling you,” said Kent.

She explained that filming the new season proved difficult after Tom Sandoval and former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss‘ March 2023 cheating scandal. As fans are aware, Sandoval was romantically involved with Leviss while he was still in a relationship with Ariana Madix. She also suggested that the rest of the season 11 will be more interesting.

“I want you to remember, we’re trying to repair something that is very, very broken. So the last two episodes are very much setting the groundwork for what this season is going to be like,” said Kent.

She also stated that she would like “to move on” from the show focusing on Sandoval’s affair. Kent clarified that she did not agree with how Sandoval has handled the aftermath of his cheating scandal.

“He’s not taking accountability and ownership because he does not regret it,” said Kent.

The mother of one also noted that she understood season 11 feels “awkward” because the cast did not want to interact with Sandoval.

“We’re not hanging out with him at this point in time. So yes, it’s a little bit like, why isn’t anything happening?” said Kent. “Well, let me tell you something. The group is extremely fractured three episodes in. Movement starts happening. Time starts passing. Perspective. Lisa [Vanderpump] steps in and sheds some light. Things do start shifting. But yes, I just wanted to acknowledge that. And it is very annoying.”

Lala Kent Discussed the 11th Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ in January 2024

Kent shared what fans can expect from “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 in a January 2024 interview with Extra TV. She stated that viewers will see certain cast members have “changes of heart.” She also said the show’s stars were “ just trying to navigate [their] friendships” following Sandoval and Leviss’ affair.

“It was very traumatic for each of us in our way. Obviously, Ariana suffered the most and fell victim to two pretty [expletive] people. But it’s an interesting season. I think it will be great,” said Kent.

Scheana Shay Teased Conversation She Had With Tom Sandoval During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay made similar comments about the show’s 11th season during a separate January 2024 Extra TV interview. The “Good as Gold” singer stated that fans will “see everyone pick up the pieces of last season.” She also noted that Sandoval did have his chance to discuss his affair. She suggested that while she did not agree with how he handled the situation, she believes “everyone deserves to be able to tell their side of the story.” In addition, she teased that she and Sandoval had several conversations throughout season 11.

“There were some breakthrough moments I felt I saw that others did not find to be genuine and I think that’s going to be up to the audience to see which they believe,” said Shay.