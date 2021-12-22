Lala Kent Roasted for Saying No One ‘Warned Her’ About Randall Emmett

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent sat down with Amanda Hirsch for an episode of the “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast that was uploaded on December 21, 2021.

About 13 minutes into the conversation, Hirsch asked Kent about her decision to confront Brooks Davies this season and wondered if it was awkward. Kent said that it wasn’t, and expressed something interesting about her relationship with Randall Emmett, that ended a couple of months ago.

Hirsch asked Kent how she would have felt if someone grilled her about her man. “I wish they f***** would have. I wish that somebody would have come to me and said, ‘I’m getting DMs about your person.’ No one voiced any concern for me and my relationship,” Kent said.

“I would give anything to turn back the clock and have someone tell me something,” Kent added, getting emotional. Fans almost immediately took to Reddit to slam Kent, as many people felt that she was warned about Emmett.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Feel That Kent Had Plenty of Warnings About Emmett

Shortly after the “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast went live, several fans took to Reddit to voice their opinions on what Kent had to say — especially the bit about her not being warned about Emmett before she found out that he was unfaithful to her.

“JAMES DID TELL HER. AND SHE BLASTED HIM FOR IT,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“This is one of the most nonsensical things I have ever [heard]. Literally everyone was like ‘he’s a f****** loser and you suck for cheating with him and he will do it to you.’ EVERYONE,” wrote another person.

“Everybody told her. James told her. Before they got on the PJ by Proxy list, Katie, Stassi, and Kristen were all pretty clear that Randall was a piece of sh** and so was Lala for getting involved with him,” another Redditor added.

“She really has no idea when she is making an ass of herself. She really needs to stop already,” a fourth comment read.

Kent Said That Emmett Was the ‘Worst Thing’ to Ever Happen to Her

Kent told Hirsch that Emmett was the worst thing that ever happened to her — and she struggles coping with the fact that the worst thing gave her the best thing — her daughter, Ocean.

“I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life [Ocean]? It is such a mind f***,” Kent said.

“I would have put millions upon millions of dollars on him never creeping around on me,” Kent said. “I never would have thought in a million years. And everyone around me is blindsided, too… how did we never see it?” Kent asked rhetorically.

Kent went on to say that she’s glad to have found out what was happening behind her back, and that she’d rather know the truth than just live in the dark. And while she does admit that she has anxiety about everything, she’s doing okay — and she is still sober.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Felt Deceived by Randall Emmett: ‘I Was in the Dark’