Lala Kent Criticized by Fans Over Safety Concerns

A little over a year after giving birth, Lala Kent decided to get breast implants to give herself some lift. The “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed her decision to go under the knife in April. At the time, she had recently found out that her book became a national bestseller.

“I want to celebrate. I’m going into surgery to have my boobies done on Friday,” Kent said on the April 18, 2022, episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. “I’ll be down for a little bit, but the second that I’m up and at ’em, I will be taking my new boobs out to celebrate my national bestseller book,” she added.

On June 3, 2022, Kent shared a video of herself post-op. “I feel really happy,” she captioned the post, adding a thank you to her doctor.

Now that Kent has recovered, she’s not only showing off her new cleavage, but she’s also talking about the type of implants that she got. She shared an ad-style post about Sientra on her Instagram feed on July 19, 2022 — and some fans weren’t too thrilled about it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Shared a Photo of Herself in a Bikini Top & Promoted Sientra Implants

In a post about her implants, Kent said that “safety” is a “huge priority” for her, which is why she decided to go with Sientra. As far as how she’s feeling and how she’s liking her new look, Kent said, “I couldn’t be happier!”

It didn’t take long, however, for fans to react in the comments section. While many people agreed that Kent looks great and her breast augmentation looks “natural,” others couldn’t help but share their experiences, opinions, and warnings to others.

“I explanted my sientra June 9th 2021, they made me incredibly sick. People react differently to implants, but I highly suggest you look into #bii before you implant. Those toxins on my lungs were not worth their aesthetics. I am still detoxing from them over a year late,” one person wrote.

“No breast implant is safe, especially not a silicone gel implant but keep trying to peddle them,” someone else added.

“Breast implants illness affects SO MANY WOMEN. The surgery to get them out is far more extensive. Do your research,” a third comment read.

“There are no safe breast implants like there are no safe cigarettes. People still smoke and people still get implants just be aware they can be dangerous,” another Instagram user echoed.

This Isn’t the First Time Fans Warned Kent About the Potential Dangers of Implants

Before Kent underwent her breast augmentation surgery, she shared an ad promoting Sientra implants — and several people warned her about the potential dangers in the comments section.

“#SientraImplants have a strong safety record and there has been more than a decade of research on their safety profile. Another major plus? They feel SO natural to the touch,” she wrote in a caption that accompanied her post.

Very similar comments to the ones above started populating, and many people shared their personal stories about what happened after they got breast implants.

