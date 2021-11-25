Kelly Dodd Slams Lala Kent Following Randall Emmett Split

Kelly Dodd and Lala Kent’s ongoing feud is still, well, ongoing. It’s beyond clear that the two women don’t care for one another, and they’ve often spoken out about the other on social media, and their words haven’t been too kind over the past several months.

With the drama surrounding Lala’s life at present time, it’s not super surprising to hear that Kelly has offered her opinion on the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s recent split from fiance Randall Emmett.

“No man would put up with that whack job,” Dodd commented on a post about Lala on Monday, November 22, 2021, according to Page Six. “No one would put up with her,” she added. Lala has not responded to Kelly’s latest insults.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lala & Kelly Have Gone Back-and-Forth on Social Media for Months

Back in July, Kelly called Lala an “idiot” and the two exchanged comments on Instagram. “I get [Heather McDonald]’s smart went to USC .. why [Lala Kent] she’s an idiot beyond the pale,” Kelly commented on a post, according to Reality Blurb.

Lala shot back, “Coming from a woman who wore a hat saying ‘Drunk Wives Matter,’ it is the biggest compliment that you think I’m an idiot. Thank you so much, babe.” Lala was referring to a photo of Kelly that surfaced in which she was wearing a hat that read “Drunk Wives Matter” while there had been several ongoing Black Lives Matter protests happening across the country, The Hollywood Gossip reported at the time.

And the banter hasn’t stopped.

Days later, Kelly took to her Instagram Stories to take aim at Lala once more. The former “Real Housewives” star put up a side-by-side photo of Lala and Gollum from “Lord of the Rings,” and added a poll, asking followers if they see the resemblance. “Beauty is only skin deep,” she wrote. A short while later, Kelly deleted the poll from her account.

Lala Still Hasn’t Talked About Her Apparent Split From Randall

While it may be beyond clear that Lala and Randall’s relationship is over, Lala has yet to talk about what went wrong. In fact, she hasn’t even confirmed point blank that her engagement is over.

“I obviously want to acknowledge that I’m sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life,” Lala said during an episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast back on November 10, 2021.

“There will be a time I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It’s been a lot. I’m going through a lot, and I just at this point in time want to protect my child. She’s my number one priority,” she added.

Lala has moved out of the Bel Air home that she shared with Randall. She now lives in an apartment with her daughter, Ocean, according to Us Weekly.

