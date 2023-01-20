Fans React to Lala Kent’s Recent Name Change

It was time for a change for Lala Kent as the “Vanderpump Rules” star updated her Instagram bio to reflect a new name, Lauryn Kent.

Kent’s change to her bio, which now simply reads “I’m Ocean’s mama” along with the hashtags for her brands under the “Give Them Lala” umbrella, came a few days before the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 trailer dropped.

Kent was born Lauren Elyse Burningham in Salt Lake City, Utah, but introduced herself as Lala Kent starting with her first appearances on “Vanderpump Rules” in season 4. In Kent’s memoir “Give Them Lala,” she explained that her name changes were all done to be more memorable to audiences, first changing it to Lauryn Burningham, then Lauryn Kent, before finally choosing Lala Kent.

According to ET’s reported excerpts of her memoir, Kent wrote about the confidence she gets from being “Lala Kent.” “Lala comes out when a camera turns on and it still is me, but it’s almost this version where I can protect myself a bit — and it may just be in my head, but I don’t care — because I feel protected by Lala,” she wrote. “She’s super bad a**.”

She chose her new last name, Kent, because it was her father’s first name and she felt that it was easier to spell than her surname “Burningham.”

Fans soon noticed the change in Kent’s name on Instagram, prompting reactions in a Reddit thread named, “Lauryn Kent.. re-bRand time. Took me a sec.”

Fans Were Confused & a Bit Critical of Lala Kent’s Apparent Name Change Given Her Branding of ‘Give Them Lala’

Kent’s change on Instagram caused confusion among many fans who tried to keep her names straight while others criticized the potential rebranding move in light of Kent’s many businesses named “Give Them Lala.”

One person wrote, “It’ll be kind of impossible to go back to Lauren when all her brands and her podcast have the name Lala in them!” Another agreed, “What a stupid move from a brand standpoint, all her brands are named after lala.”

Someone said, “Her first name is spelled Lauren, but she’s gotta be different I guess,” with an eye roll emoji. Another person said, “I think it’s spelled Lauren too, which makes it even more try hard.” A commenter said, “Yep she uses a ‘y’ to sound more ‘exotic’ and ‘interesting.'” Someone wrote sarcastically, “So edgy.”

Lala Kent Will Be in the Upcoming 10th Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ & Might Have Some Conflict With James Kennedy’s New Girlfriend

Time will tell if Kent will be going by “Lauryn” instead of “Lala” across the board, but in the meantime, fans can see Kent in the upcoming 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

According to the first look, Kent will be involved in some drama, including some issues with James Kennedy and his new girlfriend. In the trailer, Kennedy’s girlfriend shares that she’s not completely comfortable with the two VPR stars hanging out one-on-one. “James and I definitely hooked up,” Kent says in the trailer, although it’s unclear if she’s referring to a recent hookup or to their past tryst several seasons ago.

