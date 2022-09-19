Fans Send Love After Bravo Star Reveals His Mother Has Died

A former Bravo star is mourning the loss of his mother.

On September 19, 2022, Larry Birkhead shared the tragic news that his mom, Nancy Birkhead, has died.

“I don’t post much. I also have never posted about my Mom because she was so private. However, on Saturday, my Mom passed away after she lost her second battle with lung cancer. She outlasted all expectations from her doctors and did things..well her way,” Birkhead captioned a post on his Instagram feed.

“For the last year and a half, I dedicated my every day to her juggling being a caretaker and a single parent. She was one of the ones that grew up when smoking was promoted as ‘glamorous.’ I am just glad she is no longer suffering and in pain. She had great care and great doctors. I will miss her so much. I Love You Mom,” he continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dozens of People Sent Birkhead Their Condolences

Just after Birkhead shared the sad news, people flooded the comments section of the post, many sending their condolences and wishes of peace during this time of grief.

“I’m so sorry Larry. Sending prayers for you and all your family,” one comment read.

“You were beyond amazing and she was blessed to have you as her son and caregiver. She had a great sense of humor just like you and will be missed. Your dedication was awe inspiring and I know how very very proud she is looking down on you,” someone else wrote.

“I’m so very sorry. My mom has small cell lung cancer and I know how difficult it can be too be a caregiver also my heart goes out too you and Danilynn [sic],” a third person added.

“So sorry to hear this @larryanddannielynn So very sorry for your loss to you and your whole family. She was such a firecracker, and I’m thankful I got to meet her,” read a fourth comment.

“I am so very sorry for your loss, I lost my dad to the same thing when he was 62, it hurts no matter what, you won’t get over it but you will get through…” another Instagram user said.

Birkhead Lost His Father in 2007

Birkhead has now lost both of his parents. His dad, also named Larry Birkhead, died in December 2007, just 10 months after Anna Nicole Smith’s tragic death.

“I [had] just spoke to my father who was looking forward to both Dannielynn and myself joining the family for the holidays. Unfortunately he passed away Monday,” Birkhead told Access Hollywood at the time. “I am so thankful that he got to meet my daughter. He was extremely proud of my fight to know my daughter, and that gives me great comfort to know I made him proud one last time. I hope that everyone can respect our privacy in this most difficult time,” he said.

In June 2018, Birkhead shared a throwback photo of his dad in honor of Father’s Day.

“My Dad with Dannielynn. He passed away unexpectedly just a few months later. This is one of the only few pictures I have of them together. Thankful for it on this #fathersday,” he captioned an Instagram post.

READ NEXT: Tori Roloff Burglarized, Shows Pictures of Aftermath