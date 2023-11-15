Larsa Pippen Responds to Fan Backlash

“The Real Housewives of Miami” is only two episodes into its sixth season, and one cast member is already coming under fire on social media. Bravo released a sneak peek of the November 15 episode on YouTube days before it aired. In the clip, cast member Guerdy Abraira is seen confiding in co-star Larsa Pippen about her cancer diagnosis.

During the scene, Abraira asked Pippen not to reveal her diagnosis to their castmates, as she had not yet told the whole group. The scene then shows Pippen, six hours later, telling co-stars Lisa Hoschstein, Marysol Patton, and Kiki Barth.

The fan account @bravotalktoomuch shared the clip on Instagram on November 12 with the caption, “This is effed up!! […] That is Guerdy’s news to share. There is no justification for this,” and Pippen took to their comment section to respond.

Larsa Pippen Defends Telling Her Co-Stars About Guerdy Abraira’s Cancer Diagnosis

Pippen was quick to explain and defend her actions in the RHOM sneak peek, writing, “I called and texted Guerdy after she called me fake in the press. She never responded. We argued back and forth which wasn’t shown then she told me was diagnosed w/ breast I was shocked and I wanted to rally the girls to support her. I’ve been nothing but a good friend to her.”

While users understood where Pippen was coming from, many agreed that regardless of her intention, she shouldn’t have shared Abraira’s news.

“it’s not your story to tell though. She asked you to not say anything.” one fan wrote in reply to Pippen.

“It’s not about what you wanted – it’s about what Guerdy wanted with this most sensitive information about HER health.” another fan added.

Abraira confirmed at BravoCon 2023 that she was officially cancer-free, saying during a RHOM panel, “I’m so blessed and I literally wake up every morning counting my blessings and making it count.”

Abraira went on to add that when asked why she chose to open up and share her cancer battle on the current season of the show, she responded, “Why not? Because I was told that I was going to be able to be treated and I was going to be okay eventually but was going to go through a hard time. [And while many cancer patients may not want to share their journey on television] I said to myself, ‘I’m not doing that. I’m not going out like that. I have this platform, I signed up for the good – look at my career, and my husband, and all that – now it’s time to really be real on reality TV and show the bad as well.'”

Nicole Martin Weighs in on Larsa Pippen & Guerdy Abraira’s Relationship

Fellow Housewife Dr. Nicole Martin was one of the first cast members Abraira told about her diagnosis, and in a November 14 interview with TooFab, Martin weighed in on Pippen revealing this information to more of their co-stars.

Martin said, “Guerdy’s very mature and we can be amicable at the end of the day. We can sit on the stage and be civil, but I think there are a lot of hurt feelings and a sense of betrayal there, and I don’t know if they ever recover fully.”

Martin and Larsa have issues of their own. After Pippen spread rumors about Martin’s work and personal life last season, Martin disinvited Pippen from her engagement party by sending her a mirror with a message painted onto it, which began, “Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who is the fakest one of all?”

