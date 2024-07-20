Bravo Star’s New Relationship Uncovered After Quiet Split

Bravo star Lauren Manzo and her estranged husband Vito Scalia quietly ended their marriage in 2023. Rumors that their union was over had circulated for months and Manzo confirmed that things had been over “for a very long time,” according to People magazine.

In July 2024, the Daily Mail reported that Scalia is dating someone new. He has been linked to Dominique Valenti and it appears as though the two have been together since the fall of 2023. In fact, the first photo of Scalia on Valenti’s Instagram feed was back on August 26, 2023 — two months prior to Manzo confirming their split.

Though it’s unclear when Scalia and Valenti first started dating, their are plenty of photos and videos of them together on social media from that initial post through the time of this writing.

Dominique Valenti Called Vita Scalia ‘the Most Amazing Man’ She Knows

In a tribute to Scalia on Valentine’s Day 2024, Valenti shared some photos and videos of memories they have made together up until that point in their relationship.

“It would only make sense to choose this song! Happy Valentine’s Day to the most amazing man that I know! Your soul is like a secret that I never could keep,” she captioned an Instagram video. She chose the song “Stand By Me” to accompany the post.

“Thank you every day over and over for coming into my life and making my soul come alive. I knew you existed on this planet and you are everything a woman could ask for… my complete package. Thank you god for you and for the family you come from! It’s all and everything I could’ve ever asked for,” she added.

Valenti is a mom to a daughter named Catalina who was diagnosed with Prader Willi Syndrome (PWS). According to the Mayo Clinic, PWS is “a rare genetic disorder that results in a number of physical, mental and behavioral problems.”

Scalia shares one daughter with Manzo. Marchesa has already met Catalina as she attended her birthday party in June.

Dominique Valenti Posted a Tribute to Vito Scalia in Honor of His Birthday

In March, Valenti took to Instagram to share a message for Scalia’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing gift I ever received! You’re simply the best and there is no other way to put it! Anyone that knows you loves you and if they don’t…….. definitely their loss. Thank you for being my best friend,” she wrote.

There are plenty of other photos of Valenti and Scalia together on her Instagram feed as well. For example, the two attended a friend’s wedding in April and visited Atlantic City one month before that.

As for why Manzo and Scalia ended their marriage, the two haven’t said. They cited “irreconcilable differences” in the divorce papers but have been tight lipped when it comes to additional information. In her statement to the public, Manzo expressed wanting to protect their daughter (via People).

“All that matters to us is that our daughter is happy and healthy. Her privacy is important to us. We haven’t been on TV in seven years, which is why we did not feel the need for some dramatic announcement. And we continue to move forward with love and respect for each other, and we will always be a family, and that’s it. It’s about our daughter and her privacy because she didn’t ask to be on TV — we did. So, we appreciate you guys,” she said.

