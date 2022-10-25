Andy Cohen & Other Bravo Stars Mourn a Sudden Loss

Comedian Leslie Jordan died on October 24, 2022. Law enforcement told TMZ that the “American Horror Story” actor died in a car accident in Hollywood. “It’s suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency,” TMZ reported.

Jordan was known for his roles in shows like AHS and “Will and Grace.” He has dozens of credits to his name, according to his IMDb account. In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Jordan went viral on social media when he shared comedic videos about the coronavirus and quarantine.

“The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world,” read a statement posted on Leslie’s Instagram feed.

After the news was reported, several Bravo stars shared their fond memories of Jordan on social media. Andy Cohen took to his Instagram Stories to share a few heartfelt messages as well.

Cohen Shared a Few Thoughts About Jordan With Fans

Cohen has known Jordan for a few years and even had him on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2021. During his time on the program, Jordan recalled being “hit over the head with a skillet” by Betty White. Cohen and Jordan seemed to have a blast together — even though Jordan’s appearance was virtual.

Just after TMZ reported that Jordan had died, Cohen shared his thoughts and feelings on the comedian in a couple of poignant videos.

“I’m taking to my Instagram Story to talk about Leslie Jordan since Instagram was his medium. I just think it’s so sad. Who wants to live in a world without Leslie Jordan? What a sweet, funny, life-affirming, wonderful ray of sunshine that Leslie Jordan was,” Cohen said.

“Just to know him was to love him, and to even follow him on Instagram was to love him. I was so grateful to have had him on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ and on New Year’s Eve with Anderson. I was just thinking we should get him back on this year,” Cohen continued.

“Just a wonderful sweet wonderful person. Leslie Jordan,” he added. He went on to share a couple of his favorite clips of Jordan; one from Jordan’s New Year’s Eve appearance on CNN alongside Cohen and Anderson Cooper in 2021, and another when Cohen recognized Jordan during his Moment of Mazel segment on WWHL.

Other Bravolebrities Shared Their Condolences on Social Media

After the post about Jordan was shared on his Instagram feed, several Bravo stars left sweet messages in remembrance of him.

“So incredibly sad,” RHOBH star Kyle Richards wrote, adding a broken heart emoji. “He was such a bright light and will be missed by all.”

Katie Maloney from “Vanderpump Rules” fame dropped three sad face emoji on the post.

“Rip loved him on #willandgrace,” former VPR star Jax Taylor commented on another post about the actor.

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna shared a clip of Jordan on her Instagram Stories, adding the white dove emoji, the prayer hands emoji, and two red heart emoji.

Dozens of other celebrities and fans left additional comments on social media.

