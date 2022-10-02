Southern Charm Star Teases ‘Rawest’ Reunion, Addresses Finale Fight

The finale of “Southern Charm” season 8 saw a big blowup fight between OG star Craig Conover and his cast mate Leva Bonaparte at Conover’s Sewing Down South winter holiday party.

During the event, Conover told his ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo that she and Bonaparte had to sit at a different table from the rest of the cast. The two women discussed the move while at the other table, and Conover accused them of having a “hissy fit.” Bonaparte ended up speaking about Conover to some of his team, and said his behavior had been unacceptable.

Conover blasted Bonaparte and accused her of “acting like a child.” He told his co-star that she should “probably leave” the event because she was making it all about her. Bonaparte called Conover a “clown” and said his team were the ones actually running his business and not him.

Bonaparte told E! News that her fight with Conover was a “big culmination” of events that had happened before. She shared that viewers have seen only some of it but that there was “a lot of stuff stewing.”

Bonaparte Said She Had to Take Olindo’s Side Because She Couldn’t Accept Conover Yelling at Her

Bonaparte shared that she’s been “interwoven” in the drama between Olindo and Conover because of her friendships with both exes. The entrepreneur explained to E! News that her friendship with Conover goes back more than 10 years but she’s also very close with Olindo, to the point that the France native was the one who threw Bonaparte’s baby shower.

However, when it came time to choose sides in the former couple’s disputes this season, Bonaparte said it was an easy choice and criticized Conover for yelling at Olindo. “I don’t like to be screamed at and I certainly am not okay when a girlfriend of mine is being screamed at by her ex,” she spilled.

Bonaparte acknowledged that while Conover was likely balancing “a lot of emotions” at his company’s event, she had reached her breaking point with him during the finale. She shared:

I was just like, ‘I ain’t your girlfriend. I don’t know who you think you can talk to that way, but it’s not me.’ I had a little bit of enough at that point.

Bonaparte Teased a Very ‘Raw’ Reunion With a Lot of Hurt That Will Be Addressed

The finale saw some explosive moments between many stars of the show, not just Bonaparte and Conover, so it’s bound to be a very exciting reunion for fans. “It will genuinely be the rawest reunion,” the business owner spilled to E! News.

She said the reunion will have a lot of “big feelings” because of everything that went down in the 8th season and since it filmed. “There’s a lot of hurt and things that need to be mended,” Bonaparte explained, adding that many of the cast members were crying while filming it. She teased that there are a lot of relationships and friendships that will be addressed.

Even though she knew more or less what to expect going into it, Bonaparte did hint that she did get shocked by some things that were brought up at the reunion.

