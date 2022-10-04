Southern Charm Star: Some People Are ‘Scared’ to Speak Up Against Craig Conover

Going into season 8 of “Southern Charm,” fans noticed that Leva Bonaparte had unfollowed many of her co-stars on social media right after the season finale was filmed in late 2021 and now that the episode aired, there’s more context to what went down between the cast members.

While Bonaparte had a major fight with Craig Conover at the finale, she said she ended up unfollowing him as well as Austen Kroll, Paige DeSorbo, Kathryn Dennis, Venita Aspen and Madison LeCroy. “It boiled down to them sort of like piling on with Craig,” she explained in an interview with Page Six. She claimed that when Conover was screaming at her, those cast members were “clapping” and said, “oh we hate her too.”

Bonaparte explained that she thinks with groups of people in life, it’s “really easy to pile on” and she doesn’t respect people who do that. “I lost a lot of respect for a few people that piled on” during the finale, Bonaparte explained. She added, “I do think that Craig is a force and sometimes people can get a little scared to speak up when he’s in his place and I’m not.”

That said, Bonaparte shared that she doesn’t always want to be the person that speaks up in those situations.

Bonaparte Criticized Kroll for Defending Taylor Ann Green When Shep Rose Yelled at Her But Not Doing the Same for Her

Bonaparte clarified that Kroll didn’t pile on but the reason she unfollowed him was that she was disappointed that he didn’t “wrangle Craig in.” She told Page Six that she and Kroll grew very close over the last season so she was surprised he didn’t step in. “I was like, where’s all the caring you had for Taylor [Ann Green], where’s that for me while Craig’s screaming at me?” she asked.

In terms of Dennis, Bonaparte said she had been “really gracious” with her co-star despite her issues with Aspen and Olindo. The “Southern Charm” entrepreneur shared that she wanted Dennis and Aspen to find common ground as she and Dennis had. “But toward the end when she just turned on me like that, I lost respect because I was like, even when you were in the wrong I went out of my way to try to not be the person who piles on,” Bonaparte explained.

She said she never wants to be in a situation where she’s the sixth or seventh person who’s yelling at someone.

Bonaparte Has Started Mending Her Friendship With LeCroy After She Apologized

Out of all the co-stars she unfollowed, Bonaparte explained that she’s rebuilding her friendship with one of them, Madison LeCroy. Bonaparte told the publication that she had an argument with LeCroy at the dog wedding that wasn’t captured on camera but it upset LeCroy “far more” than Bonaparte.

However, Bonaparte said while the two clashed at the reunion, the hairstylist went to Bonaparte’s birthday and apologized. “And so we were heading down a road whereas like the others did not,” she explained. “And I think the others didn’t really understand what was happening.”

