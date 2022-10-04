Southern Charm Star on Finale: ‘People Crying, People Screaming’ & More

The “Southern Charm” season 8 finale episode was mostly centered on Craig Conover’s company holiday party, which most of the other cast members attended.

The episode culminated in a huge fight between Conover and Bonaparte after she and his ex Naomie Olindo were made to sit at another table. Viewers saw Conover lash out over seeing Bonaparte discuss his behavior with his business partners at the event. He accused Bonaparte of making it all about her and asked her to leave the event.

Bonaparte answered a lot of fan comments and questions on her Instagram after the episode aired, posting a short video with the caption, “It was never about the seating or the pasta for that matter…” For Bravo fans who’ve watched “Vanderpump Rules,” the pasta comment is in reference to an iconic “it’s not about the pasta” fight on that show. Since then, some fans have wondered if pasta was a code word for cocaine, as Andy Cohen once asked on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Bonaparte Said She’s Hopeful More Will Be Explained at the Reunion Because the Fight Was About More Than Seating

Fans asked Bonaparte what happened at the finale because it seemed as though the argument was started because of the seating. The Bravo star replied that it “wasn’t the real issue” and that she was hopeful more information would come to light in the reunion episode. “I don’t what you’ll see but eventually the truth comes out!” she wrote in reply to one comment.

Bonaparte also hinted that she didn’t even want to be at the party but she had to in order to “film a show.” Another person asked her why she had to go to that one but not the cast trips, pointing out that Bonaparte “skipped” a lot of events in season 8 and “barely filmed with cast mates.” Bonaparte replied that she had to go to all the events and trips. She wrote that it “wasn’t okay that I didn’t go on the cast trip.”

The business owner said she didn’t go because she was “tired of guys yelling at me then being upset when [I] put them in their place.” She wrote that she wasn’t interested in dealing with “grown a** men berating women” but they cut a lot of those comments out which meant viewers only saw her “reaction looking crazy just like the finale.” That’s why she said her reaction seemed extreme because all viewers saw was the seating arrangement when it was actually a buildup to a lot that had happened over the season.

Bonaparte said she’d tried to leave the holiday party three times prior to what was shown and the reason she was speaking with Conover’s business partners was that she has her “own relationship” with them and she was reassuring them that her attempts to leave and the arguing with Conover wasn’t about them. “You see only half of what [I] said and not what [I] was actually talking about or actually reacting [to],” she wrote.

Bonaparte explained that there was a lot that wasn’t shown and viewers only got to see “5 mins of a 4 hours event.” She said, “sadly not everyone is built to stick up to a person who has such a big screaming presence… What you didn’t see is [people] crying, [people] screaming, demeaning others, etc. I’m not scared of a bully.”

Bonaparte Shaded Conover & Said He ‘Screamed’ at Many People & Made Someone Cry

Bonaparte also made some pointed comments about Conover, including in response to one person who asked, “does Craig go into your bar and talk crap about you … if he didn’t he should! Because you [don’t] do that to other entrepreneurs like yourself that was just low brow.” Bonaparte replied that “he has” done that before, with a shrugging emoji, “but i couldn’t care less. Lol.”

Another person laughed about Bonaparte’s line while leaving, “Do you want me to run?” as Conover was yelling at her to get out. She replied, “right… or no wait call fake security that didn’t exist. As a man back up off my personal space!”

She also said in reply to someone else that Conover screamed at people “4 times” and made “one person cry.” She said a lot that wasn’t shown and there was no way that the entire fight was based only on her reaction to the seating arrangement.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’