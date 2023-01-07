Fans Unhappy With Leva Bonaparte Over ‘Very Pathetic’ Comments

The latest episode of “Southern Hospitality” saw the cast on the second half of their trip to Lake Norman, North Carolina, as they got on a party boat on the lake and let loose.

During the boat trip, Leva Bonaparte called some of her employees and reminded them that she’d like them to keep posting on Instagram because she hired them to promote her business. Despite that, Bonaparte ended up finding some of the footage of the trip on Maddi Reese’s boyfriend Trevor’s Instagram Story. The videos showed some of the women twerking and the cast drinking and partying and she was not happy with it.

The episode ended with Bonaparte gathering the cast together at the end of the trip and reaming them out for posting their partying on social media. She asked if they were “stupid” and then threatened to fire some of them before the episode ended on that cliffhanger. After the episode aired, Bonaparte got ripped into by fans on social media for her “shady management style,” as many pointed out that her employees were on approved vacation and not on the payroll.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Leva Bonaparte Was Criticized for Being a Bad Boss for Expecting Her Employees Not to Party on Their Time Off

Bonaparte was put on blast by fans on several Reddit threads and social media for criticizing her staff, with one person writing, “Leva is out of her damn mind to be punishing her employees for stuff they did after hours on their private instagrams. F*** bosses who try to suck you dry.”

Another agreed, “It was very pathetic that Leva had to call TJ to make sure they were posting so people would still come out. Then has the audacity to say she’s gonna fire those same people.” One person wrote, “F*** Leva. Expecting employees to live their whole life around the business for the ‘privilege’ of working at her bar. Then calling them stupid?”

Someone blasted the storyline as “laughable” and “fake,” and another said, “Okay so your staff is on 24/7, can’t seek additional employment elsewhere, and will get in trouble for being on someone else’s Instagram (likely without their consent) story? Leva, this job is not that serious.”

Someone asked, “Aren’t hot young people shaking their a**es on a boat GOOD for your nightclub brand??” Another wrote sarcastically, “Great idea, Leva. Fire the entire boat of your employees bc they are having fun on a non work affiliated Instagram.”

Leva Bonaparte Previously Compared Her Show to ‘Below Deck’ Instead of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

“Southern Hospitality” is in its first season on Bravo, with the spinoff centering around Bonaparte’s Charleston-based restaurants, mainly Republic Garden & Lounge. Once it was announced, many fans compared it to the hugely successful “Vanderpump Rules,” which revolves around Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR and its staff.

However, Bonaparte joked in an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet that she felt more like Captain Sandy Yawn from “Below Deck Mediterranean” than Vanderpump.

The “Southern Charm” star said her business was a lot more “chaotic” than Vanderpump’s and also pointed out that some of the parties at Republic are similar to the “Below Deck” ones, with costumes and specific themes.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’