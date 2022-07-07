Southern Charm Cast Member on Unfollowing Co-Stars: ‘F****** Fake’

“Southern Charm” star Leva Bonaparte made it clear that she wasn’t pleased with her co-stars after season 8 finished filming and now the Bravo star is shedding light on the rift that happened with her cast mates.

In December 2021, after the Bravo show’s wrap party for season 8, Bonaparte unfollowed the majority of her cast members and posted a shady message on her Instagram Stories, Reality Tea posted. “I can’t be around people who think my accomplishments. success and future opportunities are competition,” she wrote in her Stories, according to the outlet. “If we can’t be happy for one another, we have nothing in common.”

Fans noticed that Bonaparte unfollowed the majority of her castmates like Craig Conover, Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy, but perhaps the most shocking unfollow was her close friend Venita Aspen.

Bonaparte Gave More Context About What Happened & Said She Reacted a Bit ‘Severely’

Bonaparte gave more context about what happened in an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet ahead of the season 8 premiere. “Funny, because what you guys see, it tends to move in warp speed over here,” she said. “So, I definitely had some feelings. It was like a crazy fun but also heavy season. Only at the end, I was just so stressed out and tired that I was like, I don’t want to see some of these faces for a while.”

Bonaparte told the publication that it was “maybe a little bit more severe than it needed to be, but I kind of am a little bit severe sometimes.” She added:

I’m just like, I don’t want to see your face for a little bit. It’s just I’m trying to protect my own energy or whatever. And some of them took it really personally, but I just was like, listen, I just I don’t want to see your face. And, in real life, if we need to have a conversation. Because I’m a very real life person.

Boneparte shared that she’s not the type of person to forgive easily if someone crosses her. She teased what happened in season 8, saying that many friendships took a hit. “I think that you’ll see a lot of that this season because it’s like we went into this really stressful situation and then there’s Covid,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “And then sort of everyone kind of took a reprieve and then comes back together that summer after traveling. It’s like we were all coming off these big life things.”

Bonaparte Addressed Where She Stands With Her ‘Southern Charm’ Co-Stars Now

Bonaparte still hasn’t re-followed her season 8 co-stars, she told the publication, because she said she didn’t want to be fake. “I don’t like being fake like, ‘Oh you’re so cute!’ No,” she explained. “If we aren’t cool in real life, don’t be f***ing fake on other platforms. So, once we figure it out in real life, then I would love to see your selfies, you know?”

When asked if she was still not speaking to some cast members, Bonaparte said, “it’ll come in time.” The Bravo star said she’s been very busy but that she’s sure things will be fine eventually. “There’s a lot of deep friendships there, which also equates to deep hurt,” she explained. “But there’s deeper things there, which is sometimes I think why people are like, ‘Oh, it seems like a flip flop.’ Some of us take time to get over stuff, but others, like there’s just so much history. I’ve known them for short of ten years, you know? So I’m sure we’ll eventually get over it.”

