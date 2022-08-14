Southern Charm Cast Member Calls Out Co-Star’s ‘Betrayal’

One of the newer cast members of “Southern Charm,” Leva Bonaparte, is currently helping mediate the drama between her co-stars in season 8 of the hit Bravo show. However, fans were quick to notice that once the season stopped filming back in the fall of 2021, Bonaparte unfollowed the majority of her fellow cast members on social media, including her close friend Venita Aspen.

Bonaparte recently commented on her fallout with Aspen and claimed it was the result of a “betrayal” from her co-star. She posted a photo of herself, Aspen, and Naomie Olindo to promote the August 11 episode of “Southern Charm” and wrote as the caption, “Whenever things get weird i can count on my girl @naomie_olindo to giggle with me! Also she and and @tayloranngreen are on @bravowwhl tonight after the glamorious dog wedding on @bravosoutherncharm @bravotv at @pataltschul.”

One fan commented on the photo, “Why post a picture with Venita [if] you no longer follow nor talk to her? Should’ve just posted a photo with just you and [Naomie]. This seems messy.” Bonaparte replied, “well i had a friendship with her. I brought her on the show clearly, and had a love for her. But when people betray you, you can’t just pretend they didn’t exist in your heart once. If you think that’s messy you can. I don’t.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Bonaparte Previously Opened Up About Unfollowing Many of Her Co-Stars

It’s not the first time that Bonaparte has spoken up about unfollowing her co-stars after season 8 finished filming in December 2021. Fans noticed that she unfollowed Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy and Aspen.

Bonaparte told Showbiz Cheat Sheet prior to the season 8 premiere that her move might have been “maybe a little bit more severe than it needed to be, but I kind of am a little bit severe sometimes.” She said it was important to protect her “own energy” and felt that she didn’t want to see people’s faces for a bit. “I just was like, listen, I just I don’t want to see your face,” she said.

The main cast member said that many friendships were affected by events in season 8, describing it as “coming off these big life things.” Bonaparte added that she hasn’t yet refollowed them because she didn’t want to be “fake.” She explained, “I don’t like being fake like, ‘Oh you’re so cute!’ No. If we aren’t cool in real life, don’t be f****** fake on other platforms. So, once we figure it out in real life, then I would love to see your selfies, you know?”

LeCroy & Aspen Spoke About Bonaparte Unfollowing Them During a Recent Interview

LeCroy and Aspen both spoke with Us Weekly earlier in the season and opened up about getting unfollowed by Bonaparte, with LeCroy explaining, “All I can say is my fight with her unfortunately didn’t get captured, but it’s still coming.” She added, “Yeah — that’s all I’m gonna say.”

On the other hand, Aspen spoke about her fallout with Bonaparte, telling the publication, “I guess you’re gonna have to tune in and find out! I think I was guilty by association because I don’t know what the real issue is.”

READ NEXT: Kathryn Dennis Sparks Concern From Fans Over ‘Alarming’ Move