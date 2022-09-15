Bravo Star Arrested in Los Angeles on 2 Charges

“Married to Medicine: Los Angeles” star Lia Dias was arrested amid a nasty divorce from her husband, Dr. Colin Dias. The Bravo reality TV star’s arrest occurred in LA in July 2022, records show, but it was first reported by TMZ in September. She was accused of violating a restraining order, the LAPD told TMZ.

According to court records obtained by Heavy, Colin Dias, a psychiatrist, filed for divorce from his wife in August 2021. The couple have two children together. They joined the “Married to Medicine” spinoff in its second season in 2020 as friends of co-star Dr. Imani Walker.

TMZ reported that Colin Dias obtained the restraining order after accusing his estranged wife of threatening to kill him. Her arrest came after he accused her of coming within 100 yards of him and his Beverly Hills home in violation of the restraining order. She was charged with two misdemeanors and spent time behind bars, TMZ reported.

Court Records Do Not Show Any Pending Charges Against Lia Dias, but the Restraining Order Remains in Place

Court records in Los Angeles County do not show any pending cases against Dias. Her attorney could not immediately be reached for comment. According to TMZ, “Lia tells us she only went to the home to retrieve her mail, claiming the home had been vacant for several months. When she arrived, Lia says she saw U-Haul trucks on the property, loading up some her personal belongings. She says her estranged husband called the cops, allegedly telling them she had a gun. She says she eventually got her belongings — including her dead mom’s jewelry — back.”

TMZ added that the original restraining order was filed after he accused her of threatening to kill him in November, attacked him at a PetSmart where he was shopping with his children and told him she had access to guns. She was arrested on domestic violence charges in the PetSmart incident, TMZ reported.

A hearing on the restraining order is set for October 2022, court records show. The two sides have traded arguments in hundreds of documents and multiple hearings since the divorce battle began in 2021, according to court records viewed by Heavy. The restraining order was extended in late July, court documents show.

The couple’s two children, ages 6 and 5, are also named as protected parties in the restraining order. She has monitored visits with the kids three times a week for two to three hours in a public location, according to the restraining order.

Lia Dias Wrote on Instagram ‘Sometimes You Win, Sometimes You Learn!’

Lia Dias appeared to respond to the reports on her arrest in an Instagram post on September 13. She wrote, “Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn! My greatest lessons in life have come from what might seem like a loss. But I never lose, I always come out smarter, wiser and more equipped for the next battle.”

She added, “I am solid ! Still thriving, still being a mom and putting my daughter thru college , still running all my businesses, still growing, still traveling , still building and getting better everyday. Let me be the example that you can’t thrive in the midst of a storm 🙌🏾 ( believe none of what you hear, half of what you read, and some of what you see 😉).”

Robert Eisfelder, Colin Dias’ attorney, told TMZ the arrest and divorce are a “private family matter,” adding, “Colin will let the police, district attorney and family court handle the situation. He has no further comment.”