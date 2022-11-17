‘Summer House’ Star Slams Co-Star After ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Diss

“Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard is not done clapping back at Amanda Batula.

The Bravo co-stars have been feuding ever since Batula claimed Hubbard is the rudest “Summer House” cast member when it comes to interactions with fans. The drama started during an October 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” when host Andy Cohen asked which “Summer House” star is the rudest to fans and Batula replied that Hubbard can be rude when she’s “caught off guard” out in public.

Hubbard, who is engaged to Loverboy VP of Sales Carl Radke, immediately clapped back in an Instagram story to defend herself, but she had a lot more to say when she was on a recent podcast.

Lindsay Hubbard Slammed Amanda Batula for Calling Her Rude

Hubbard was a guest on the November 11, 2022 episode of Katie Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, where the subject of her beef with Batula came up. Hubbard said that the incident should have never happened.

“I think the whole thing was f***ing unnecessary,” Hubbard said. ”Amanda answering the way that she did, it felt like a direct slap in the face. It felt very unnecessary, and it felt like an attack of my character.”

Hubbard explained that she was especially stunned because she has attended so many events for Batula and her husband, Kyle Cooke’s, beverage company, Loverboy, over the past year due to her relationship with Radke, and has been nothing but supportive of the company.

“I went to a lot of those events with Carl,“ Hubbard said. “You’ve [Amanda] never even acknowledged all the events I went to support and promote your company. I go above and beyond to engage with fans, to answer as many people on Instagram, to show up to your company’s events over 30 times in the past year …to support you and your husband.”

“I, more than probably most females on this cast, am on the streets of New York,” the HubbHouse PR founder added. “I am out and about. I have a lot of engagement on the streets of New York because that’s what we do. …For every hundred times that I walk out of my house, Amanda walks out once. It’s not a fair call of my character to say ‘Lindsay is the rudest to fans.’ I’m in front of my fans a hundred times more than you.’”

Kyle Cooke Blamed Andy Cohen for Stirring Up Drama Between Amanda Batula & Lindsay Hubbard

Batula’s husband has also weighed in on the situation. When he appeared on ”Watch What Happens Live” in early November, Cooke actually blamed Cohen for stirring things up.

“Listen, I am actually going to turn it around to you,” Cooke said when Cohen asked him if he agreed that Hubbard is the rudest to fans. “You are the one who brought up Lindsay’s name… you ‘guessed’ pretty quick…I am just trying to get to the bottom of this rumor mill.”

Cooke also asked Cohen, “Did any of your staff have any interesting confrontation with Lindsay [at Bravocon]?”

Cohen chose to “plead the fifth.”

