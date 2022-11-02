Lindsay Hubbard Claps Back After Getting Dragged by Co-Star

On October 27, “Winter House” stars Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” and shaded one of their “Summer House” co-stars in response to a question from the host.

Cohen asked who is the “rudest” to fans, with photos of the current “Winter House” cast displayed on the screen. DeSorbo replied, “no one here,” to which Batula agreed. Cohen asked who’s “jumping out in your head” and DeSorbo replied, “Oh Andy,” as he guessed, “Lindsay [Hubbard].”

DeSorbo replied, “I didn’t say that,” as Batula nodded next to her. Batula then added, “yes. She can be, from my experience.” DeSorbo told Batula she’d be getting an “uncomfortable text” after saying that. Batula admitted that Hubbard was “wonderful” at BravoCon but she meant more when Hubbard was “caught off guard.”

Lindsay Hubbard Clapped Back at Amanda Batula & Shared Several Photos of Her Volunteering for Loverboy

Amanda says Lindsay is the rudest to fans 💀 #winterhouse pic.twitter.com/9w70wjdish — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 28, 2022

Batula got more than an uncomfortable text, it seems, as Hubbard took to her Instagram Stories after the episode to blast her co-stars and reply to Batula’s comments. She posted several photos showing herself at various Loverboy events with her boyfriend, Carl Radke, Batula, and Kyle Cooke and pointed out all her fan interactions.

“I want to be very clear,” she wrote on one photo. “I don’t work for Loverboy yet showed up to support my friends over 30 times in 2021 out of love for Carl and out of support for my friends.. why would I do that if I didn’t like fans? Or if I was rude? Why would I VOLUNTEER to be at more events than I need to? Think about that one..”

She also shared a photo of herself wearing a Loverboy hoodie and holding a can, pointing out that she always went out of her way to promote Batula and Cooke’s company. After showing several more photos of events and writing sarcastically that they were other places where she went to be “voluntarily rude” to fans, Hubbard posted a photo of herself and Batula together with a final message.

“I’m so f****** tired of people dragging my name through the mud when I’m nothing but nice to them, show them kindness, respect, and support,” she wrote. “Clean up your side of the street because mine is doing just fine.” Soon after, Hubbard deleted her posts and said she did so in order to move on with her day.

Lindsay Hubbard Did Have a Falling Out With Danielle Olivera on ‘Summer House’

Although it’s unclear how Batula and Hubbard’s relationship will play out on “Summer House” season 7, which was filmed earlier this summer, Hubbard has already confirmed that she had a falling out with best friend Danielle Olivera during the season.

At BravoCon 2022, one fan asked the cast about the rumored falling out, since Olivera had failed to congratulate Hubbard on her engagement to Radke. The “Summer House” OG confirmed that a lot went down during the summer and that it was “unfortunate” what had happened, describing it as a “complicated situation.”

