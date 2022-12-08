Lindsay Hubbard Blasts Austen Kroll’s Story About Their Sleepover

Lindsay Hubbard opened up about Austen Kroll’s claim that she tried to hook up with him when she first started dating Carl Radke.

Hubbard, who has been vocal about her past hookups with the “Southern Charm” star, reacted to a “Winter House” storyline in which her co-stars questioned the timing of her relationship star with Radke and if it overlapped with her flirtations with Kroll.

During the second season of “Winter House,” Kroll was nervous about Hubbard and Radke showing up at the Vermont party house. He alleged that on the same day that Hubbard and Radke decided to give a romantic relationship a chance – September 25, 2021, the day of Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s wedding – Hubbard tried to grab his crotch when they were alone.

Kroll claimed that after the wedding, he slept in the same bed as Hubbard and he woke up to find her hand on him. Kroll said he asked her what she was doing and claimed Hubbard made it clear she wanted to sleep with him that night.

Lindsay Hubbard Said Her Sleepover With Austen Kroll Was Totally Innocent

Hubbard has admitted that after the wedding at Batula’s parents’ home in Hillsborough, New Jersey, she did go back to Kroll’s hotel room. In a November 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Hubbard said the two ordered McDonald’s and drank wine and just hung out talking about the wedding. “I pretty much passed out immediately and that’s really it,” Hubbard said. “It was a very innocent pass out.”

The Hubb House PR founder added that Kroll’s version of the events is a real “stretch,” adding, “This whole d*** touching situation is just, like, not even my style. …I don’t even think he believes his own story.”

Hubbard told Entertainment Tonight that she has always been open about her sexuality, but that Kroll’s claim that she grabbed him while asleep doesn’t even make sense.

“He’s basically saying, you know, in the middle of the night I somehow rolled over and touched his d***? I don’t even know what he’s saying,” Hubbard revealed. “And to be honest, I just watched the episode. I don’t even think he believes what he’s saying.”

Lindsay Hubbard Said Austen Kroll ‘Thrives’ on Drama

Hubbard also revealed why she was in the hotel room with Kroll and not Radke hours after telling Radke that she wanted to give a romantic relationship with him a try. The “Summer House” star explained that Radke was staying in a different hotel than the rest of the group because he wanted his privacy and to focus on his sobriety while getting ready to officiate the wedding.

“He actually brought, literally, all of us back to the hotel, dropped us off, and went back to his hotel that night,” she told ET. “So, that’s why he wasn’t around that night.”

She added that the drama soured her friendship with Kroll, but not to the point where she will stay mad at him. “Austen, I’ve learned throughout the many years of knowing him that he thrives on drama,” she said, adding she will never be as close with him as she used to be.

“If I was still talking to Austen all the time and confiding in him, and he is out there like doing these things, that would be so dumb of me, right?” the “Summer House” star said.

