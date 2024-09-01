Lindsay Hubbard Explains Living Situation With the Father of Her Baby

Lindsay Hubbard has no immediate plans to live with the father of her baby, despite their serious relationship.

The “Summer House” star surprised fans when she announced her pregnancy on July 4, less than a year after her former fiancé Carl Radke ended their engagement on camera.

Speaking on “Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap,” Hubbard, 38, said that despite her pregnancy, she didn’t want to put “more pressure” on her new relationship, so she continues to live apart from her boyfriend.

“Obviously it’s a newer relationship,” she said. “We’ve only been dating since January. I found out I was pregnant in April. So, I pretty much took everything off the table. Like, look I am not looking for a proposal. I’m not looking to get engaged. I’m not even thinking about marriage and I’m not even thinking about moving in together.”

“It’s working for us. And we live so close to each other in New York, literally within blocks. We’re on the same Avenue,” Hubbard said. “And once the baby comes, I’m sure he’ll spend the night every single night because he’s obsessed with her and doesn’t want to, you know, miss anything. So when we’re ready when the timing is right in our relationship maybe we’ll move in together, maybe we’ll talk about marriage. But right now it’s working for us.”

Hubbard has yet to publicly name her boyfriend. But in July, Page Six confirmed she is expecting her first child with Dr. Turner Kufe.

Lindsay Hubbard Will Have a Baby Nurse Live With Her

Hubbard still lives in the $13,000 per month apartment she previously shared with Radke. In May, she told the “Bitch Bible” podcast she renewed the lease on her own—and for a lower price. “My landlord and I worked out a deal where she actually reduced the rent, which never happens in New York,” Hubbard said.

In August, Hubbard gave fans a look at a revamp she did in the two-bedroom apartment ahead of her baby’s arrival. One of the items she purchased was a day bed for her baby’s nursery.

“The reason I’m getting a day bed is because I plan on getting a baby nurse who’s gonna live with me for the first couple of months and they need somewhere to sleep,” she shared with fans on Instagram, per Reality Blurb. “I live in New York City. The fact that I have a two-bedroom apartment as it is is kind of a big deal. So the second bedroom is not massive, and I have to work with what I have.”

Lindsay Hubbard Said Her New Partner Allows Her to Be ‘Soft’

When Hubbard was with Radke, he told her he wanted to see more “softness and tenderness” from her. He made the comment in the “Summer House” season 8 episode titled “From Dusk to Donne” as they argued about his career struggles.

Radke later apologized for making the remark. “I can’t say ‘soft’ to a woman. According to Lindsay, that’s a derogatory thing to say to a woman,” Radke said on the “Summer House Aftershow.” “It’s like saying to a man, ‘Be more like a man,'” he added. “If you ask a woman to be a little softer when you’re discussing your career opportunities, I guess that’s derogatory. And if that’s the case, I am sorry. Like, I didn’t mean to be so derogatory.”

In an August 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Hubbard said her new relationship is completely different because she’s with a man who give her the opportunity to show her softer side.

“I think in my past relationship, I wasn’t able to be soft because I had to be the one driving the ship and managing everything — for the relationship, for the future, finances, for that wedding,” she explained to the outlet. “I had to be the hard one, and I wasn’t given the opportunity [to be soft].”

“And once I started allowing the universe to guide me, everything has been great,” she added. “I’m happy and giggly because I’m finally with a partner who allows me to be soft.”

In the “Access Hollywood” interview, Hubbard shared that she would introduce her new beau to fans in steps. “He’s a very private person, you know,” she said. “He has a very successful job, which is something I’ve always clearly wanted in a man. So I can’t complain too much about him not being in the public eye with me.”

Hubbard reflected on her roller-coaster year on the one-year anniversary of her split from Radke on August 30 in an Instagram post, noting, “What a difference a year makes 🤯.”

She called her public split from Radke just three months before their wedding date one of the “most difficult, humiliating & traumatic events” of her adult life. But she said she is “proud” of how far she has come over the past year.

“Today I am a proud mom-to-be & have a beautiful baby girl growing inside of me. I am dating a wonderful, caring, loving, successful, & handsome man who loves me and our cub so much,” Hubbard wrote.