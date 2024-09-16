Lindsay Hubbard Gives Sneak Peek of Her Baby’s Father

“Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard is slowly starting introduce fans to the father of her child.

In September 2024, the Bravo OG posted a photo to Instagram that showed her clutching hands with her mystery man. Hubbard’s pink manicured nails were on point as she tightly held on to her watch-wearing boyfriend’s hand. She captioned the post with a happy birthday message to her “boyfriend & baby daddy.”

In July, Hubbard surprised fans when she announced her pregnancy with her mystery boyfriend less than a year after her former fiancé Carl Radke ended their engagement on camera.

Fans Reacted to Lindsay Hubbard’s Photos of Her Man

Hubbard, 38, has yet to show her man’s face or publicly confirm his identity. On social media, fans weighed in on the photo of her tight hold on her boyfriend’s hand.

“His forearm looks hot 🔥,” one commenter cracked.

“Even his hands are handsome … you goooo girl 🙌🙌👌🏻👌🏻,” another wrote.

“That might be the nicest hand I’ve ever seen,” another agreed.

Others questioned why Hubbard continues to shield the identity of her beau.

“Why does he have to hide? Strange,” one critic wrote.

“Baby daddy—ugh. Hope he gets more credit soon,” another added.

“Can’t wait to see a pic of all three of you! 😊,” another fan wrote.

Hubbard has posted teasers with her boyfriend. Four days after announcing her pregnancy, she posted a slideshow of photos, including a pic from a wedding in Portugal with her boyfriend by her side. While his height and body type could be seen as he posed in a dapper suit and tie, Hubbard covered her new love’s face with a brown heart.

The day after she posted the birthday message, Hubbard shared an Instagram story that showed a glimpse of her man’s feet as they longed in beach chairs on the sand.

Speaking with People magazine in July 2024, Hubbard revealed that the “really handsome” father of her child is a doctor who works in biotech investing. “He’s a private person, mostly because of his high-powered job,” she told the magazine.

Page Six and other outlets have reported that Hubbard’s boyfriend is Dr. Turner Kufe.

Lindsay Hubbard Is On Her ‘Babymoon’ With Her Boyfriend

On September 14, Hubbard posted Instagram stories from her “babymoon” in Turks and Caicos that coincided with her boyfriend’s birthday. “We are golfing today,” the expectant mom told her followers. “It’s my boyfriend’s birthday, we’re on our babymoon. Great weekend all around.”

She also shared a photo from lunch at Omar’s Beach Hut and a video from a bike riding session. While she has not shared the exact due date of her child, Hubbard’s baby moon comes two to three months before her baby will arrive based on her pregnancy announcement that states “holiday season 2024.”

In an interview on “The Toast” podcast on September 10, 2024, Hubbard told hosts Jackie and Claudia Oshry that she became pregnant three months into her new relationship. She previously dated her boyfriend in 2020 after being set up by mutual friends, but he broke things off because the timing was off.

Hubbard told “Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap” that she is not looking for a proposal or an engagement at this time. “I’m not even thinking about moving in together,” Hubbard said, noting that she wanted to take “pressure” off her new relationship. “So, when we’re ready when the timing is right on our relationship maybe we’ll move in together maybe we’ll talk about marriage but right now it’s working for us,” she added.