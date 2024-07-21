Lindsay Hubbard’s Boyfriend Set Up the Sweetest Surprise For Her & Fans Can’t Get Over It

Lindsay Hubbard’s new boyfriend set up a surprise gender reveal for their baby.

On July 4, 2024, the 37-year-old “Summer House” star revealed she is expecting a baby with her new beau. The baby news comes less than one year after Hubbard’s former fiancé, Carl Radke , ended their engagement on camera.

Two weeks after announcing her surprise pregnancy, Hubbard shared a video of her boyfriend surprising her with the gender of their baby during a trip to Europe.

Lindsay Hubbard’s Boyfriend Found Out the Gender of Their Child Before She Did

In a video clip posted to Instagram, Hubbard was seen unlocking the door of a hotel room and laughing about something before being taken by surprise with the decor in the room. Pink balloons and huge pink floral arrangements adorned the space. Hubbard gasped and screamed to her off-camera boyfriend, “Stop! What? No! We’re having a girl? Oh my God, babe!”

Hubbard captioned the video to share what was “truly the most special moment” of her pregnancy. “My boyfriend found out the gender first, and then revealed it to me in the sweetest way while we were traveling in Europe,” the “Summer House” star shared.

She noted that she and her boyfriend left Milan on June 9 and traveled to Lake Maggiore.

“He organized ahead of time for the hotel to set up our room with flowers and balloons to surprise me with when we walked in,” she wrote. “It is hard to surprise me, but not only did he pull it off, he crushed it! 🥰 We couldn’t be more excited that our little cub is a baby girl! 🎀”

Fans and friends reacted to the sweet gender reveal.

“🌸😭😍 i’m so happy for you mama!! brb crying 🌸,” wrote “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute.

“omg lindsay 🥰🥰🥰💖💖💖💖,” added Ariana Madix.

“I’m not ashamed to say I cried 😂😂😂🩷 congrats!! Girls are the greatest 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻,” a third commenter wrote.

“This is my favorite! Watched it like 3 times cause you’re shocked and then your IN SHOCK! so cute!” another wrote.

“The most special surprise there is!!! He did so good! Congratulations momma!!” another fan wrote.

Hubbard previously told People magazine that she already has a name picked out for her baby. “We’re not telling anyone what we’re having yet, but the second we found out we were like, ‘Okay, let’s talk about names,'” she told the outlet in early July. “We already have one in mind, but we’ll see if it sticks as the months go on.”

Lindsay Hubbard Is Happy to Talk Publicly About her Pregnancy—But Not About Her Baby’s Father

Hubbard is happy to talk about her pregnancy after keeping it secret for several months. She laid out the timeline in an Instagram post, where she revealed she found out she was pregnant on April 6, about two months before she traveled to Italy.

Speaking with People, Hubbard said, “I’m just excited to actually be able to talk about it publicly now and share in the celebration with our friends. I’m a very ‘scream from the rooftops’ kind of girl. I’m just ready to let it all out now.”

But one thing she’s not letting out is the identity of her boyfriend, despite leaks from gossip sites.

In an interview with E! News conducted before she revealed her pregnancy, Hubbard explained that she first kept the relationship private so she could navigate it without public scrutiny.

“I’ve also learned from my past mistakes in being too public with every step of my relationships,” the former publicist added. “And after my last relationship ended in such a humiliating and very public way, I’m not exactly dying to open my current relationship up to the world just yet.”

After announcing her pregnancy on July 4th, Hubbard shared sparse details about her baby’s father. She told People that her man “is a private person, mostly because of his high-powered job” as a doctor who works in biotech investments. “Obviously, I’m a very public [person] and share pretty much every aspect of my life with the world. But I need to respect his privacy here,” she said.

Hubbard also shared that her boyfriend is “so excited to be a dad and proud to be having a child” with her.