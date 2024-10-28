‘Summer House’ Stars Celebrate at Lindsay Hubbard’s Baby Shower

Lindsay Hubbard threw herself the perfect baby shower.

The “Summer House” star, who is expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend this fall, celebrated her baby’s impending arrival with a co-ed party at the Paris Café in New York City, Us Weekly reported on October 27.

“[It was] a gathering of friends and family,” Hubbard, 38, told the outlet of the “Baby Cub” themed bash, explaining that she wanted her baby’s father’s family and friends to share in the celebration too.

The guest list included her longtime “Summer House” co-stars Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke , Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, and Danielle Olivera, the outlet shared. In addition, rumored season 9 cast member Lexi Wood attended the party.

“I feel like this is a big moment for Summer House history,” Hubbard said. “We had Kyle and Amanda get married, which was a huge milestone. And now with me being pregnant and having a baby, I think it’s another milestone of like, ‘Wow, OK, we have a Summer House baby!’”

While Paige DeSorbo was not at the shower—the “Giggly Squad” co-host is on tour with her fellow host Hannah Berner, per her Instagram story— Hubbard said DeSorbo has checked in on her “the most” during her pregnancy.

Carl Radke Didn’t Make the Guest List But He is Happy About His Ex’s Pregnancy

Hubbard announced her big baby news on July 4, 2024, less than a year after her former fiancé Carl Radke ended their engagement on camera.

It’s no surprise that Radke was not part of the baby shower, despite its co-ed theme.

In July, Hubbard told People magazine she didn’t give her ex a heads up about her pregnancy. “I’m sure he’ll find out when the rest of the world finds out, but I’m not calling him up and having a conversation with him,” she said at the time. “That relationship is in my past, and I can’t really focus on my past anymore because I’m so focused on my present and my future.”

She added, “To be honest, his emotions are no longer my responsibility. It’s just not my problem anymore.”

Days later, Cooke told Page Six that Radke was thrilled for his estranged ex. “His immediate reaction was like, ‘I’m genuinely happy for her. That’s what she’s wanted,’” Cooke told the outlet.

“He actually told me last fall, ‘I bet she’s pregnant by the time of the summer,’” the Loverboy founder added. “He’s like, ‘I bet she has a boyfriend by the reunion, and she’s pregnant by the summer.’ And I’m like, ‘Come on buddy.’ And I don’t know what kind of crystal ball he had.”

Hubbard began dating her new boyfriend in January 2024, she told the “Bitch Bible” podcast.

Lindsay Hubbard’s Baby Could Appear on ‘Summer House,’ But It Won’t Be at the Hamptons Party House

Hubbard previously cast doubt that she would return to “Summer House” should the show be picked up for a 10th season in 2025.

“That would be a little strange [to be back in the house after having the baby],” she told Us Weekly in October 2024. “Me and my 8-month-old child showed up to the ‘Summer House.’ I wouldn’t necessarily put it past me, but no, I definitely think that it’s going to be a different summer for me moving forward.”

But in the new interview, she admitted she could still film scenes in the city as she has done in seasons past. “And I’m a Hamptons girl, like, I’ve gone out to the Hamptons almost every single summer since 2008,” she added. “I will be out there. Like, I’m going to be around.”

