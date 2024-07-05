Lindsay Hubbard Laughs Off Comment About Her Baby’s Father

Lindsay Hubbard has revealed that she is pregnant, but she is still keeping a big secret.

The “Summer House” star dropped her pregnancy news on July 4, 2024, without revealing the identity of her baby’s father.

Hubbard, 37, shared photos of her positive pregnancy test, sonogram, and her mystery boyfriend’s hands cradling her bump on Instagram. “I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! … My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!! 🦁🎁” she captioned the post.

The Bravo star received thousands of comments from fans and friends, and she responded to some of them.

One comment that stood out was from “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” star Daisy Kelliher. “Um omg I feel like this is kinda partly my doing 💃🏼,” Kelliher commented on the post. She added a woman dancing emoji to her comment.

Several fans asked the “Below Deck” star to spill whatever tea she knows about Hubbard’s baby’s father.

“So, you’re saying you know him?” one fan asked.

“it’s a below deck cast member isn’t it?” another wanted to know.

“NOT GARY, PLZ 😭😭😭😂,” another chimed in, referencing Kelliher’s former fling with her deck mate Gary King.

“omg pls say it’s not Gary,” another wrote.

Hubbard simply laughed off the speculation as she replied to Kelliher with, “@daisykelliher87 hahaha.”

While Hubbard has yet to identify her mystery boyfriend, he’s likely not a Bravolebrity. She previously told Us Weekly she was “done with these boys on Bravo.”

“Listen, I am looking at men in other industries. They can be in the entertainment industry… just maybe not reality TV,” she said in March 2024.

Paige Desorbo Predicted Lindsay Hubbard Would Have a Baby in 1 Year

Hubbard’s “Summer House” co-star Carl Radke ended their engagement on camera in August 2023. The former PR rep claimed to be blindsided by the breakup just three months before her scheduled wedding date. During a reunion with her female co-star days after the split, Hubbard broke down in tears.

In the “Summer House” season 8 finale, co-star Paige DeSorbo hugged Hubbard and said, “It’s okay, he did you a favor. Please. You didn’t want to marry that man anyway, let him go.”

“He did you a favor,” DeSorbo said of Radke as Hubbard sobbed. “Let him go. Let him go. In a year you could be married with a baby with the love of your life.”

“Let him go so that someone can come in,” DeSorbo added.

DeSorbo also told Hubbard she deserved “way more happiness” than just sticking it out with Radke.

Hubbard began dating her new boyfriend just a few months later.

Lindsay Hubbard Revealed Why She’s Keeping Her Baby’s Father a Secret

After several public relationships with exes Radke, Everett Weston, Stephen Traversie, and Jason Cameron, Hubbard has made it a priority to keep her new relationship under wraps. She was spotted with her new boyfriend at a wedding in Portugal in April 2024 but has yet to go Instagram official with him.

“When we started dating, I really wanted to maintain our privacy for as long as possible,” Hubbard told E! News of her new man in June 2024. “We needed to see how we felt about each other without the whole world chiming in with their opinions or judgments.”

“I’ve also learned from my past mistakes in being too public with every step of my relationships,” she added. “And after my last relationship ended in such a humiliating and very public way, I’m not exactly dying to open my current relationship up to the world just yet. He’s never seen ‘Summer House’ and probably never will, and I love that about him.”

Hubbard told Rolling Stone that she previously briefly dated her mystery man before she was with Radke, and that they reconnected in January 2024.

As for whether fans will see her new boyfriend on “Summer House” season 9, Hubbard simply said, “I think that’s a conversation that I would have to have with him.”

Filming begins July 5 in the Hamptons.

