‘Summer House’ Star Explains Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke’s Living Situation

“Summer House” star Danielle Olivera gave an update on Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s living situation, two months after their broken engagement.

The Bravo stars were set to tie the knot in Mexico in November 2022, but in August, Radke pulled the plug on the wedding. Hubbard was “blindsided,” a source told Us Weekly.

But ow that they’ve split, where are the two living after signing a lease for a $13,000-per-month apartment in midtown Manhattan last year? In an October 2023 interview with BravoTV.com, Hubbard’s close friend Olivera set the record straight on the exes’ living situation.

While speaking with Bravo, Olivera confirmed that Radke is not staying at the pad and Hubbard is living there alone. “Yeah,” she said. “He’s been traveling.”

“[Lindsay and Carl] are still in [the apartment], but he’s [living], assuming, out of a suitcase,” Olivera added.

Days after the former couple’s split, Page Six posted photos of Radke catching a flight out of La Guardi Airport. He has not posted on his main Instagram page since August 25, 2023,

Danielle Olivera Had Concerns About Lindsay & Carl Moving in Together So Fast

Hubbard and Radke’s pricey apartment was a storyline during the most recent season of “Summer House” when some of their cast mates questioned the high rental price.

According to the New York Post, the couple moved into the two-bedroom Kips Bay apartment in May 2022 after less than a year of dating. During an episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Andy Cohen asked Hubbard why she and Radke didn’t buy an apartment instead of rent.

Hubbard said the housing market in New York at the time made it cost-prohibitive to buy. “So, the market was so extraordinarily awful last year, and we wanted to move in [together]. …The market in New York has just been tough,” she said, per BravoTV.com.

“If you break $13,000 apart, it’s $6,500 a person, which is really only $200 more than what I was paying at my last apartment,” she added. “OK, so it’s really not that crazy from my last apartment.”

Olivera did not hide her disapproval of Hubbard and Radke’s fast move-in and engagement and it caused a rift between her and the couple.

“This is what I wanted to avoid. This exact thing,” Hubbard told Us Weekly following their split. “And it’s not a vindication. It’s not an ‘I was right’ [situation]. No, that’s not what I wanted at all. It was more of [me confirming that] you have to have certain conversations and you have to go deeper when you’re going to commit to someone like that.”

Olivera also confirmed that she has not talked to Radke since August – and doesn’t intend to. “No, absolutely not,” she told the outlet. “There’s a line in the sand. I’m on Team Lindsay.”

Another Former Bravo Couple Continues to Live Together 8 Months After Their Split

While Radke and Hubbard have seemingly stopped living together, another former Bravo couple found a work-around after their split. Eight months after their very public breakup , “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Sandoval and ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix are still living together in their Valley Village, California home. The exes share a mortgage on the $2 million home they bought together in 2019.

In April 2023, Sandoval told the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast that he and Madix use a go-between to communicate when they’re “coming and going” so they don’t cross paths in their spacious house. “All I do is I go into my room. And then, you know, she’s in her room, she’s downstairs,” he told Mandel.

In August, Madix told the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast that she can’t afford to move. “I pay a mortgage. It’s expensive,” she said. “I have a pretty decent setup, I stay in my room, or I go in the kitchen when I have to, but like my room is kind of like a little apartment,” she said. “I don’t see him, I don’t interact with him, I stay in my own little zone.”

