Lindsay Hubbard Reveals Why It Didn’t Take ‘Too Long’ To Get Over Carl Radke Breakup

Lindsay Hubbard revealed that it didn’t take her long to get over Carl Radke . In a June 2024 interview, the “Summer House” star said that by the time the 8th season of the Bravo reality show aired, she was well over her breakup from her former fiancé.

Hubbard and Radke fought throughout filming for “Summer House” season 8. During a blowout argument in August 2023, Radke ended their engagement three months before their scheduled wedding date—as Bravo’s cameras rolled. The season 8 episodes began to air on Bravo in February 2024, just six months after the former couple’s split.

Speaking with Spotlight Hamptons in June 2024, Hubbard, 37, said, “I was already over it [when season 8 aired].”

“It didn’t take me too long, based on how he broke up with me,” she explained. “It was just a massive betrayal and lacked integrity and respect.”

Hubbard added, “It made it easier for me to shut my emotions off for that person. Because he did it the way that he did, I didn’t have any residual feelings for him. I was over it well before this season aired.”

Radke has admitted he regrets how he treated Hubbard last summer. He blamed his own communication skills as part of the problem. “I’m not proud of how I was handling the situation and how I was treating her,” Radke told The New York Times in May 2024. “I mean, I was clearly frustrated and, you know, so I wish I had really been more direct.”

Lindsay Hubbard Said Carl Radke Isn’t the Person She Thought He Was

Hubbard and Radke were close friends for years before they started dating. But during an April 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Hubbard explained how she was able to let go of the relationship.

“I was in it,” she told host Andy Cohen. “I was in love with this man, he was the love of my life, we were gonna get married. [He was] my best friend for eight years.”

But she added, “There were moments that I missed him as a friend, but, after speaking with my therapist, she was like, ‘But he’s not the person you thought he was.’”

The former PR agent also acknowledged that had she stayed with Radke it would have been “a really, hard, long, tough road ahead” in her future.

Lindsay Hubbard Is in a New Relationship

Hubbard only waited a few months to start dating after her split from Radke. She told Spotlight Hamptons she began dating her new boyfriend four months after her split from Radke.

“He’s incredible,” she told the outlet. “We actually dated a few years ago and it just wasn’t the right timing. He reached back out in December, and we started dating in January. It’s been wonderful.”

Hubbard previously told host Jackie Schimmel on the “B*tch Bible” podcast that after going on three or four dates with her now-boyfriend back in 2020, he broke things off with her. “But he did it in such a respectful way,” she added.

Hubbard explained that her man sent her “the nicest text ever” to explain he didn’t want to lead her on. “He was just like, ‘Hey, I’m not in place where I could be in anything serious.’ He’s like, ‘I get the sense that maybe you want something more’ and he’s like ‘I’m not there right now and I just don’t want to waste your time. And out of respect for you, I felt like I needed to tell you that.’”

Hubbard told Schimmel couldn’t even be “mad” at that, so when he reached back out to her nearly four years later, she agreed to meet him for coffee.

In Juen 224, Hubbard told E! News that she wants to maintain her boyfriend’s privacy “for as long as possible” given how her last relationship was so public.

“After my last relationship ended in such a humiliating and very public way, I’m not exactly dying to open my current relationship up to the world just yet,” the “Summer House” star shared.