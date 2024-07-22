‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard Makes Big Change to NYC Apartment She Shared With Carl Radke

Lindsay Hubbard is making way for baby.

Two weeks after announcing she is expecting a baby with her mystery beau, the “Summer House” star is changing her apartment around to celebrate her “new life.”

In August 2023, Hubbard’s former fiancé Carl Radke ended their relationship less than three months before they were to be married in Mexico. Hubbard was blindsided by the breakup, a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. The shocking conversation took place as Bravo’s cameras rolled in the former couple’s pricey New York City apartment.

Nearly one year later, Hubbard still lives in the Kips Bay apartment that she and Radke once paid $13,000 per month to rent, per BravoTV.com. But in July 2024, she said goodbye to the oversized sectional couch that she sat on when Radke broke up with her.

Lindsay Hubbard Is Cleaning House to Make Way For Her Baby’s Nursery

In a video shared to her Instagram story on July 18, Hubbard revealed that she was getting rid of some of her furniture. The Bravo star hired a company, Kaiyo, that picked up the furniture and then will clean and sanitize it and then sell it for her.

Hubbard shared footage from a second bedroom in the apartment. “Cleaning out this second bedroom so we can turn it into a nursery,” she told her followers. (Hubbard is having a baby girl.)

She then panned to the large, dark brown couch that was getting packed up. “Getting rid of this couch,” she said. “I [expletive] hate this couch. It’s gotta go. It’s gotta get out of here. Bad vibe couch.

“And the bed frame,” the former publicist added. “Because we have a new life. And I need the old life gone. Gone, gone, scram!”

Hubbard captioned the clip with “Goodbye bad vibe couch.”

The “Summer House” season 8 finale, titled “Point of No Return,” featured a rare scene filmed at Hubbard and Radke’s luxury Manhattan apartment. After a weekend of fighting, the couple had their relationship-ending conversation as they sat on their sectional couch.

Lindsay Hubbard Previously Removed the ‘Rad House’ Sign From Her Apartment

This isn’t the first time Hubbard has gotten rid of a bad reminder of her past relationship.

When she and Radke first moved into their apartment, they nicknamed it “Rad House.” In a video tour for BravoTV.com, a neon-lit sign that said “Rad house” could be seen hanging in the kitchen.

But right around the time she was originally supposed to marry Radke, she took the sign down. In an Instagram post on November 21, 2023, Hubbard shared a short video clip that showed her standing on a chair as “Summer House” alum Danielle Olivera helped her take down the “Rad House” sign. As Hubbard removed the neon fixture from the wall, it broke. “We’re done with this,” Hubbard said in the video.

As for why she remained in the apartment following her split from Radke, Hubbard told Us Weekly she loved the apartment and wasn’t in the space to think about moving. “I spent a lot of time, money, and effort to make this home comfortable for us, for him to then burn it down,” she said in November. “And at this point, I’m not in the mind space to think about, Oh, where am I gonna live now?'”

On the November 8 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, Hubbard noted that Radke was still paying his half of the rent because they had just renewed the lease before he broke up with her. Radke’s lease expired in June 2024 and Hubbard opted to renew it without him.