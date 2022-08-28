Bravo Couple Gets Engaged With Romantic Beach Proposal

Another Bravo wedding is on the horizon.

“Summer House” stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are officially engaged, People reports. The longtime best friends started dating in fall 2021, but it wasn’t until January 2022 that they confirmed they were an item.

When the new couple made their first joint appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” earlier this year, host Andy Cohen even referred to them as “the first couple of Bravo.” They moved in together earlier this summer, according to Us Weekly, with Hubbard teasing that it would lead to “what hopefully will be a matrimonial living together situation.”

So how did the proposal go down? Here’s what you need to know:

Carl Radke Told Lindsay Hubbard He Was Taking Her to a Bonfire, But Surprised Her With a Beachside Picnic Instead

According to People, Radke, 37, faked out his future fiancé by telling her they were going to a bonfire at Dune Beach in Southampton, New York. Instead, the public relations pro, 36, was stunned when she saw a romantic picnic setup on the beach. Radke popped the question with a custom designed, 3.5 carat ring he had hidden in a beach bag.

“He said, ‘Will you marry me?’ and I said, ‘A thousand times, yes!'” Hubbard told the outlet. “And he said, ‘Hold on, let me get the ring’ and I was like, ‘I don’t care! When should we get married? Now? I’m ready!'”

The outlet shared that the ring, which was designed by Hubbard’s jeweler friend, Nicole Rose, features a large cushion cut diamond with a half-moon diamonds on each side.

Following the proposal, the newly engaged couple celebrated at a waterfront Southampton restaurant with family and their “Summer House” co-stars. Bravo’s cameras were also on hand to document the engagement for the upcoming season of “Summer House.”

Carl Radke Previously Teased Plans to Propose to Lindsay Hubbard

Longtime fans may recall that Carl Radke had difficulty with commitment in past relationships. He previously tried a relationship with Hubbard that failed because he wasn’t ready for a serious relationship. Once he became sober, Radke was able to fully commit to Hubbard.

In a June 2022 interview with People, Radke revealed that he was “100% certain” he was going to propose to Hubbard. “I’m in awe of her as a person, and getting more romantic has been just an amazing thing,” the Loverboy sales rep said at the time.

According to Bravo TV, on a WWHL after-show, Radke also confirmed that he planned to propose to Hubbard in the future. “I am a romantic and I think anything that I would do would be obviously very special for her and I,” he said. “I’m enjoying what’s going on for now, but there is absolutely a future between us. It’ll happen the way it happens.”

Hubbard told Cohen she wasn’t putting “any pressure” on Radke to get engaged or start a family.

“We want those things and we want them with each other but we don’t talk about things in specifics every day about those future big ticket items but we know we want them with each other,” the “Summer House’ star said earlier in 2022. “But we know we want them with each other. So I don’t put a lot of pressure on it. I threw the timeline out the door. I mean, listen, I got the man and the rest will happen!”

READ NEXT: EXCLUSIVE: Hannah Berner Gives Details on Her Wedding & Comedy Tour