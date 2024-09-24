‘Summer House’ Star Makes Bold Prediction About Exes Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke

Paige DeSorbo made a surprising prediction about her “Summer House” co-stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.

In a September 2024 interview, the “Giggly Squad” co-host said she thinks it’s possible that the estranged exes could someday be friends.

Radke broke off his engagement to Hubbard in August 2023 while filming the Bravo reality show. Hubbard has since moved on and is expecting her first child with her new mystery boyfriend.

Speaking with Us Weekly in September 2024, DeSorbo revealed that it wasn’t that weird filming “Summer House” with Radke and Hubbard because they were so “mature” about the situation.

“I’m actually gonna give Lindsay and Carl a lot of credit,” she told the outlet. “I never would’ve been able to do what both of them did, and I felt like they were very mature, and honestly at one point I was like, ‘You guys might be friends at some point in your lives. Not right now, who knows?’ I think they really did a great job.”

Kyle Cooke Hopes Lindsay & Carl Will Someday Be Friends Again

DeSorbo isn’t the only one who has hope that Hubbard and Radke may someday be on friendly terms. In an interview with Page Six shortly after Hubbard made her pregnancy announcement, co-star Kyle Cooke said Radke was “genuinely happy” that Hubbard has found love again and is expecting a baby. He also described the exes as “amicable” after being forced to “break the ice,” presumably while filming “Summer House” in the cast’s shared Hamptons mansion.

“Just to see them chatting it up is gonna be good for everybody,” Cooke said. “Because ultimately, there was a really long friendship under there, and I hope that at the very least, they can be amicable and maybe by the end of the summer –– they’re not gonna be besties –– but I’d like to think they can both kinda admit to one another like, ‘Yeah, this is for the best.’”

Lindsay Hubbard Said Filming With Her Ex Was ‘Fine’

Hubbard never considered skipping “Summer House.” In May, she told Glamour magazine that she wasn’t nervous to film with her ex on the Bravo reality show because enough time had passed since their brutal breakup.

“It’s almost a year ago that we broke up, and I did a lot of healing,” she explained. “I’m still healing in different ways, of course. But I’m just so happy to not be in that. I’m just more over it than any other emotion.”

She gave an update after filming for the season 9 wrapped in August 2024. Hubbard told Us Weekly that in a “normal” situation she wouldn’t break up with someone and then go live in a house with them on the weekends, but that filming with Radke went “OK.”

“There’s a little drama because you don’t just act like everything is fine and nothing happened,” she added. “There are past and residual feelings that come up that you need to address … but for the most part, I think it’s been OK.”

READ NEXT: Bravo Star Shares Photo From Secret Wedding