Fans React to Bravo Couple’s First Commercial Together

The Bravo-verse is full of iconic couples, but it’s a newer duo that was picked for a sweet paid partnership.

“Summer House” stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke surprised fans with their latest endeavor– a spot in an ad for the 2022 movie “The Lost City.” The film stars Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt, and Channing Tatum and hit theaters on March 25, per Movie Insider.

In the ad that aired during the March 21 episode of “Summer House” and was also posted on Instagram, Lindsay is deeply engrossed in a romance novel called “The Lost City of D” as her boyfriend Carl tries to get her attention with chitchat, a taco, and finally, a long blonde wig reminiscent of the “spun gold” locks worn by the dashing hero in the book she is reading.

In the end, Lindsay realized her own man was “hot,” as the teaser for the star-studded new movie played on.

Fans Reacted to Lindsay & Carl’s Commercial

On social media, fans had a big reaction to Lindsay and Carl’s commercial “acting” debut.

“Is this eligible for the Oscars?” came one comment.

Others compared it to past commercials featuring Bravo stars.

“Marshall’s commercial eat your heart out!!” another commenter wrote, in reference to “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s ad for the retail chain with “Winter House” star Ciara Miller.

And others marveled over the fact that it was new couple Lindsay and Carl that was picked to plug the new movie.

“No tea, no shade—but I feel like Paige [DeSorbo] and Craig [Conover] thought their relationship was going to reach this level of fandom but Andy himself deemed Lindsay and Carl as ‘The First Couple of Bravo,’” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“And none for Amanda [Batula] and Kyle [Cooke]… lol not even in the conversation,” another Redditor added of a longtime “Summer House” couple.

Lindsay & Carl Haven’t Been Dating Long But They’ve Already Been Dubbed ‘The First Couple of Bravo’

Fans know that Lindsay and Carl have been longtime best friends. They live in the same New York City apartment building and hung out regularly even before they began dating. They did try to give romance a try back in season 4 of the Bravo reality show, but Carl still had commitment — and sobriety — issues. Lindsay went on to have a two-year relationship with Stephen Traversie, which ended in early 2021.

When they were filming “Summer House” last summer, Lindsay and Carl were both hooking up with other people. Lindsay was part of a love triangle with her “Winter House” co-stars Austen Kroll and Ciara Miller, while Carl was dating “Love Island” alum Mackenzie Dipman. It wasn’t until January 2022 that Lindsay and Carl confirmed they are an item. During a subsequent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Carl confirmed he is very happy in his romantic relationship with his longtime Bravo bestie.

When the new couple made their first joint appearance on Cohen’s chatfest, the host even referred to them as “The first couple of Bravo.”

