‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard Shares New Details On Drama With Co-Star

“Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard says she has no idea what her ex Carl Radke was talking about when he claimed she tried to ruin a co-star’s photo shoot.

Months after Radke ended his engagement to Hubbard on camera, he claimed he heard her talking to a friend about sabotaging a photo shoot that Paige DeSorbo was involved in.

Speaking on “The Toast” podcast on September 10, 2024, Hubbard told hosts Jackie and Claudia Oshry that Radke’s remarks were off the wall.

“I have no idea what Carl’s even talking about. And I was like, ‘You are such a liar, I can’t even deal with it,’” she said. “I don’t even know what photo to this day, I have no idea what photo shoot. I don’t even know how to sabotage. How do you even sabotage a photo shoot? Do you go steal the photographer’s lens?”

After Claudia Oshry said it felt like Radke was “manipulating people” to turn on Hubbard, the former PR agent agreed that her now-ex was angry at her at the time the story went down.

“Here’s what happened,” Hubbard explained. “So I did that big Us Weekly spread with my side of the story after the breakup. It came out right before BravoCon. It really pissed off Carl. He then went to Paige and was talking all this [expletive] and spewing all these lies at BravoCon about something that literally never happened.”

“And in fact …that photo shoot was at my best friend, one of her venues,” the Bravo star added. “And she’s the one who approved it. I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ So you’re saying my best friend called me and was like ‘Hey by the way Paige is doing a photo shoot at one of my venues’. And I’m like. ‘Hey cool, sounds good whatever and now you’re turning that into me sabotaging a photo shoot? I don’t even know what the photo shoot was.”

Paige DeSorbo Called Out Lindsay Hubbard During the ‘Summer House’ Reunion

During the “Summer House” season 8 reunion that aired in June, DeSorbo claimed that Hubbard betrayed her just before BravoCon in November.

“I will say, I felt like Lindsay and I were cool this summer. I just felt connected,” DeSorbo said. “And then we were actually in Vegas for BravoCon, and I found out that over the summer, I had a photo shoot that was at an establishment that one of Lindsay’s friends worked at. And they called each other on the phone to figure out how to sabotage that photo shoot.”

Hibbard appeared stunned and replied, “What?”

“Carl told me this the day of my birthday in Vegas,” DeSorbo continued. “I was distraught. Like, I couldn’t even go to my birthday I was so upset.”

Radke explained that he overheard his then-fiancée on the phone with her friend.

“I heard Lindsay and her friend on the phone, and they were talking about, ‘Wow, I can’t believe she would want to do this at my place. Doesn’t she know Lindsay and I are friends?’” he recalled.

Hubbard doubled down on her denial. “I didn’t say that. Sorry, I don’t know what my friend would have said,” she stated. “I honestly don’t remember the phone call. I would tell you truthfully Paige. I’m sorry if Carl lied again.”

Lindsay Hubbard Said Carl Radke Tried to Villainize Her All Season

Hubbard has said that she believes her ex tried to make her look bad to justify ending their engagement three months before their scheduled wedding date. In a Cosmopolitan magazine “Cheap Shots” Q&A segment, Hubbard said of her ex, “He was trying to villainize me all season. I mean have you been watching since episode one? He’s just out to get me, this guy.”

One year after filming some of her most painful scenes with Radke, Hubbard has long moved on. She is expecting her first baby with her new boyfriend in late 2024. But she did have to face Radke during filming for ‘Summer House” season 9

“It was fine,” she said of seeing her ex in the Hamptons party house. “He was respectful. As he should be considering how much lack of respect he had in that breakup. It was fine. There was never any times that we are having like these moments of like we were never together alone … nor did I want to be.”