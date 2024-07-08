Lindsay Hubbard Says Carl Radke’s Reaction to Her Surprise Pregnancy Isn’t Her ‘Problem’

Lindsay Hubbard doesn’t care what her ex, Carl Radke, thinks of her surprise pregnancy news.

On July 4, 2024, the 37-year-old “Summer House” star revealed she is expecting a baby with her new boyfriend. Hubbard’s baby news comes less than one year after Radke ended their engagement on-camera a few months before their wedding was scheduled to take place in Mexico.

Speaking with People magazine in July 2024, Hubbard said she wasn’t worried about what Radke thinks of her getting pregnant just a few months into her new relationship.

“I’m sure he’ll find out when the rest of the world finds out, but I’m not calling him up and having a conversation with him,” Hubbard told the outlet in the interview that took place just before she made her pregnancy announcement. “That relationship is in my past, and I can’t really focus on my past anymore because I’m so focused on my present and my future. And to be honest, his emotions are no longer my responsibility. It’s just not my problem anymore.”

Hubbard will spend the days immediately following her pregnancy announcement face-to-face with Radke, as “Summer House” filming was expected to start on July 5, per People. Hubbard’s pregnancy will be a hot topic on the Bravo reality show, but it’s unlikely she’ll have any solo sitdowns with her estranged ex.

Hubbard previously told Glamour she feels “indifferent” about Radke when she does see him. “I’m just more over it than any other emotion,” she shared. “He’s like another guy in the room.”

Lindsay & Carl Had Planned to Have Kids Right After Their Wedding

Radke will surely have an opinion about Hubbard’s pregnancy as he spends his first summer with her post-split. The exes had planned to start their family right after their wedding.

In a November 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Hubbard admitted she had “baby fever” and hoped to have two kids with Radke. “I think this is also why I would rather get married in 2023 because I’m just, like, ready to start that process,” she said at the time.

She later told Betches’ “Mention it All” podcast that she wanted to get pregnant as soon as she tied the knot with Radke. “I’m no spring chicken over here,” she said at age 36. “So, I’m like, ‘Okay, Carl, we’re gonna be trying to get pregnant as soon as we get married.’”

And in a joint interview with Life & Style magazine six months before their split, Hubbard said again, “I would love to start trying for a baby as soon as we get married! We are ready to start that next chapter in our lives. And I’m hoping and praying that we will be able to do it quickly!”

Radke agreed that they would start trying for a baby right “after” their wedding.

Carl Radke Said He Wishes Lindsay Hubbard Nothing But Happiness

While the dynamic between the former couple will be changed this summer, Radke has said that he hopes that Hubbard will be happy with the new man in her life.

According to BravoTV.com, during the season 8 reunion, which was taped in the spring of 2024, Hubbard revealed that she was dating someone new, and she noted that the romance was headed “in a pretty serious direction.” At the time, Hubbard was newly pregnant, but she kept her status with her “wonderful” new beau under wraps.

Radke reacted to his former fiancée’s relationship news. “I mean, I want her to be happy,” he said. “I wish her nothing but happiness.”

Rdake added, “I hope he takes great care of her and is good to her. That’s all I can ask for.”

In April 2024, Radke crossed paths with Hubbard’s new man when they all attended a mutual friend’s wedding in Portugal. But he likely won’t see him in the Hamptons summer house. In June 2024, Hubbard told E! News that her man had no interest in the reality TV spotlight. “He has never seen ‘Summer House’ and probably never will,” she shared.