Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Reveal Future on ‘Summer House’ After Brutal Finale Breakup

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke spoke out about their future on “Summer House”. In separate May 2024 interviews, the exes both hinted that they would return to the Bravo reality show for its ninth season, set to film this summer.

The former couple ended season 8 with a brutal breakup. In August 2023, Radke ended his relationship with his fiancée on camera—just three months before their wedding was scheduled to take place in Mexico.

On the “Summer House” season 8 finale, titled “Point of No Return,” Radke told producers he fully expected Hubbard to claim he blindsided her with the breakup. “She’s gonna spin and tell everybody she’s blind-sided, she’s caught off guard. And I’m gonna be the [expletive] again and my life will be canceled. But she’ll be the fallen woman who everyone’s gonna feel sorry for,” he said.

In April, Bravo confirmed that “Summer House” would return for a ninth season. While viewers still have the season 8 “Summer House” reunion to get through, the exes will likely come face to face for season 9 when it starts filming in late June or early July 2024.

In addition to Radke and Hubbard, the eighth season of “Summer House” featured Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lindsay Hubbard Said She’s Not Nervous to Film With Carl Radke This Summer

Just before the “Summer House” season 8 finale aired on TV, Hubbard spoke to Glamour magazine about the difficult season she filmed in 2023. She also noted that she ran into Radke at a mutual friend’s wedding in Portugal in April 2024, but she did not speak to him. “It was before the reunion and there was no point in small talk. For the most part, he’s just another guy in the room to me,” she said. Hubbard added that when she sees Radke she just feels “indifferent” about him.

She also shared that she does not feel nervous to film with her ex on “Summer House.”

“I don’t,” she admitted. “It’s almost a year ago that we broke up, and I did a lot of healing. I’m still healing in different ways, of course. But I’m just so happy to not be in that. I’m just more over it than any other emotion.”

Hubbard confirmed that she is dating a fellow New Yorker but there’s been no talk of him making any cameos on “Summer House.” The 37-year-old former PR rep also admitted she has no plans to ever leave the show.

“I would be on ‘Summer House’ until I was 100,” Hubbard told Glamour. “Despite all of the challenges that my ex and I had last summer, it was really, truly a fun summer. I had a blast with the girls. And it makes me excited for this upcoming summer too, because I still have a great relationship with all of them and the new guys, West and Jesse. I think it was a really good dynamic all around with this cast.”

Carl Radke is ‘Looking Forward’ to Another Season on ‘Summer House’

Radke also opened up about his future on “Summer House.” In an interview with The New York Times, he said he’s ready for another summer in the Hamptons. “I’m looking forward to this summer because of my friends and getting back to having fun. Got one more summer before I’m 40,” he told the outlet.

The former Loverboy VP of Sales also admitted he is “not proud” about how he handled the situation with Hubbard and wished he had been more “direct” with her while filming the show last season.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Radke said he has “no regrets” about ending his relationship with Hubbard. “I’m really proud of where I’ve been and how I’m living my life and I’m continuing to grow and trying to become a better version of myself,” he added. “I’m just taking time for myself right now focusing on my career and my family.”

