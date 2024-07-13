Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Spotted Filming Together For ‘Summer House’ Season 9 in NYC

The cast of “Summer House” gathered together in New York City for a season 9 filming event, and it gave fans a glimpse of what the dynamic is like for the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show.

On July 11, 2024, the cast partied at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge as Kyle Cooke hosted a sold-out DJ gig for the Magic High Surf Club kickoff party.

In photos posted to social media, cast members Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson were all seen at the event. In addition, rumored “Summer House” newcomers Lexi Wood and Bailee Henderson were spotted in photos from the party.

Lindsay Hubbard Proudly Showed Off Her Baby Bump 1 Week After Announcing Her Pregnancy

A series of photos of the cast partying at the rooftop lounge turned up on social media. In one pic, Hubbard, who on July 4 announced she is expecting a baby with her new boyfriend, has her arms around rumored newcomer Bailee Henderson.

Other photos show the cast lounging on a large sofa at the venue. Another pic showed DeSorbo laughing as she talked to Lexi Wood. Radke is also seen taking a selfie with pal Kyle Cooke, who is holding a can of his alcohol brand Loverboy. There is also a clip of Batula cheering on Cooke behind the DJ booth.

There were also several clips of Hubbard proudly showing her baby bump and holding up a “Congrats Lindsay” sign given to her by Magic Hour.

In another photo, Radke is smiling from afar as he looks over at a joyful Hubbard showing off her bump. The seemingly sweet moment comes nearly one year after Radke ended his engagement to Hubbard on camera. The exes have been estranged ever since.

Fans reacted to the photo of Radke smiling at Hubbard’s happy moment.

“Carl smiling at her in the background is actually kinda nice I expected hate in the eyes,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“I predict they’ll be friends again in the future,” another agreed.

“I suspect Carl is happy it’s NOT him,” a third commenter noted.

“It feels awkward but they all look beautiful and happy,” another fan wrote.

Lindsay Hubbard Previously Said She Has No Feelings About Carl Radke

Hubbard previously spoke out about what it would be like to share a summer house with her estranged ex. “I’m very indifferent about him,” she told Rolling Stone of Radke in an interview in May. “I look back on that relationship and I thank God I’m not in that relationship anymore. I’m in a different relationship that is so loving, caring, and respectful.”

“With Carl, I just look at him like he’s just another guy in the room,” she added. “I don’t have any emotions one way or another. I don’t have hatred towards him, I don’t wish him any ill will. I’m not going to go talk to him about all the [expletive] going on in my life. But I can tolerate being in the same room as him. If that means living in the same house, great, whatever.”

In a separate interview with Access, Hubbard said she has “completely moved on” from her relationship with Radke. “He’s just another guy in the room with me,” she said again. “He made it easy on me to just shut off all my emotions towards him. …I feel very indifferent about him.”

