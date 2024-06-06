Lindsay Hubbard Claims Key ‘Summer House’ Scene Was Cut From Season 8

Lindsay Hubbard wishes “Summer House” producers would have kept a scene that was cut from the show.

Nearly one year after her ex Carl Radke ended their engagement on camera, the Bravo star shared details of a deleted scene that would have helped explain her questioning his choice to return to work at Loverboy, the canned alcohol beverage brand started by Kyle Cooke.

Radke previously stepped down from his position as VP of Sales at Loverboy. He attributed his sobriety as to a big reason why he didn’t want to work for the canned alcohol company. But Hubbard claimed Radke was completely miserable working at Loverboy, which is why she found it hard to support his talk about going back to the company.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lindsay Hubbard Said Carl Radke Told Her Working at Loverboy Was the Worst 4 Years of His Life

Hubbard opened up about her issues with Radke on the June 4, 2024, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. While chatting with host Amanda Hirsch, the “Summer House” star detailed Radke’s complaints about working at Loverboy.

Hubbard claimed that Bravo’s cameras filmed a conversation she had with Radke about how much he hated working for Cooke.

“He literally told me at the alien party, he’d like legit told me—and I wish they didn’t cut this out— told me it was the worst four years of his life,” Hubbard claimed. “That it was so emotionally and physically draining on him. So much so that he needed the last nine months to decompress from working at Loverboy for four years. And I said, ‘You wanna go back?’”

“Summer House” fans had a mixed reaction to Hubbard’s claims.

“Carl was also not sober during his 4 yrs there. …Of course those yrs were terrible for him. He was an addict,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Carl has no direction and no idea about adulting, it’s all on film how much he hated working for Kyle and at LB,” another added.

“I want to see this cut scene. Not sure I believe her completely,” a third viewer chimed in.

The “alien party” episode Hubbard referred to was titled “Close Encounters.” In a moment that wasn’t cut from the episode, Radke admitted he had needed a break from Loverboy. Hubbard urged her then-fiancé to “figure out a little quicker” what he wanted to do in life.

Lindsay Hubbard Explained Why She Questioned Carl’s Talk of Returning to Loverboy

On the podcast, Hubbard explained her later conversation with Radke in which she questioned his interest in working to promote the new non-alcoholic Loverboy product.

“So, two weeks later we’re in the kitchen having this conversation and of course I’m gonna be like, ‘Are you sure that that’s what you wanna do?’” Hubbard told Hirsch. “Like what’s gonna be a different working relationship between you and Kyle now versus the last time? Like, have you guys outlined that, you know, what are the, what’s gonna be the difference in you know, the roles? Is there a salary or pay difference? Are you getting more equity for working on the non-alcoholic brand? Are you gonna be forced to travel and do promos at bars?”

“Because that was a big thing Carl had complained to me about was like being around drunk people all the time,” the Hubb House PR founder added. “And he’s the sober one every single week. And like, he’s the one like out there on the streets promoting Loverboy as if he was a founder and partner when, you know, he’s sober and Kyle is sitting at home. “

Radke ultimately returned to Loverboy following his split from Hubbard. He told The Daily Dish that he works part-time to help launch the alcohol-free product. “My signature in my email is I’m the Loverboy advisor,” he said in May 2024. “Basically, what I’m focused on is business development and bringing our non-alcoholic product to market.”

Radke has been an advisor at Loverboy since December 2023, per His LinkedIn.

Lindsay Hubbard Thinks Carl Radke Took the ‘Easy’ Option

Hubbard commented on Radke’s new role at Loverboy on an episode of the “Summer House After Show.” According to Bravo.com, when asked what she thought of her ex’s career, she replied, “I don’t care. Good luck, Chuck.”

“[It was] the easy option,” Hubbard added. “This is what Carl does. [He chooses] whatever’s in front of his face, and it makes me question his relationship with me, honestly, because I think I was just easy and in front of his face. He does not work hard.”

Hubbard told Hisch she had a hard time being a cheerleader for Radke when she would come up with “random” career ideas.

“First of all, like if you gave me a reason, you know, to be excited, like if you made a decision then I would be excited and we could celebrate and go to dinner and like, you know, pop a non-alcoholic bottle of champagne,” she said, noting that Radke got upset when she didn’t hype up a meeting he had with a company in which he was told there were no open positions.

“Why am I getting excited about there being no open positions?” she asked. “Then the only other opportunity he’s talking about is Loverboy, Which you know, that he like struggled with. There were issues.”