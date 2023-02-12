‘Summer House’ Stars Give Surprising Wedding Update

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke gave fans a wedding update.

The “Summer House” stars announced their engagement in August 2022 while filming the upcoming 7th season of the Bravo reality show. And while it would seem to be a no-brainer that their wedding will be featured on “Summer House,” the couple said they are still unsure if viewers will see their ceremony on TV.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Have Not Confirmed That Their Wedding Will Be Filmed for ‘Summer House’

In August 2022, Bravo filmed Radke’s proposal to Hubbard on Dune Beach in Southhampton, but it’s not guaranteed that the wedding itself will be part of the show.

In a February 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the engaged couple said the network has not yet confirmed that they will be filming their wedding for “Summer House” as they did for co-stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula in 2021.

But Radke noted that it would be unfair to fans if the wedding wasn’t documented for the show. “It would be crazy for the audience to have been watching her and I, individually, since season 1 and now together, and then to be left out of that big part of our life?” Radke told ET. “We’re very open to having the audience watch, but again Bravo’s gotta be the one to sign off.”

Radke also spoke out to E! News, saying, “It would be crazy to me—from season one till now—to all of a sudden not see our wedding. We’ve been such big parts of the show. You’ve seen our journeys and now we’re together and you’re going to see the engagement this season and then for them not to film?”

Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Are Planning a Destination Wedding for November 2023

Hubbard, 36, and Radke, 38, said they are almost ready to reveal the location of their wedding, and they teased that it will be “big.” In the February 2023 interview with E!, Hubbard said the two are “super close to locking everything in.”

“We are looking at this year in the fall and it being a big, big wedding. It’s taken this long for us to come together—he’s 38, I’m 36—I don’t think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding,” Hubbard said.

The two did not confirm if they will invite all of their “Summer House” co-stars to their nuptials. “We’re still working out the guest list,” Radke said. “We have kind of an idea of numbers, but I don’t know. We still have some time.”

In a separate interview, Hubbard told Entertainment Tonight the wedding will take place in November 2023 in an “international” location. “We’re waiting on a contract to come through,” the Hubb House PR founder told the outlet. “There’s been a lot of prep, talked to various people; we’ve got a lot of advice. We’ve got a lot of opinions, we’ve got a lot of support, but it’s a big deal.”

The Bravo bride-to-be also told Page Six that she is not enjoying wedding planning. “I’m going to be honest with you guys, wedding planning f***ing sucks!” she said. “I’m a publicist and I’ve planned [events] for the last 15 years, but planning your wedding is so different. …Planning a wedding is just crazy.”

In November 2022, Hubbard told Us Weekly that she was working with a wedding planner to find a venue for the wedding.

READ NEXT: EXCLUSIVE: Hannah Berner Gives Details on Her Wedding & Comedy Tour