Fans Want Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke to Be the Next ‘Summer House’ Wedding

“Summer House” fans haven’t even seen Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s wedding play out on TV yet, but they are already ready to move on to the next.

One month after co-stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard confirmed they are dating, fans are hoping they will be the next “Summer House” couple to tie the knot.

The sixth season of the Bravo reality show was filmed last summer when Radke and Hubbard were not yet a thing. But Radke previously teased that viewers will get to see the beginning of their romance “play out toward the end” of season 6, according to Us Weekly.

Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Went to a Friend’s ‘Magical’ Wedding & Fans Think They Should Be Next

Radke and Hubbard’s romance has been a long time coming. The self-proclaimed “best friends,” who actually live in the same apartment building in New York City, tried to give a romance a whirl a few summers ago, but it didn’t work out and they decided to go back to just being friends. But things clicked the second time around, and on the January 17, 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”, Radke confirmed the two are now officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

One month later, the couple attended a friend’s wedding in Aspen, Colorado, and shared photos of the outdoor, snowy ceremony on Instagram. “2:22:2022 Matt & Angelina made it official,” Radke captioned his post. “What a special ceremony on a magical day.”

Fans were quick to tell Radke and Hubbard that it’s their turn next.

“Who is Matt and Angela lol we want a Carl and Lindsay wedding,” one fan wrote.

“I got excited because I thought you and Linds tied the knot!!!!” another revealed to the Loverboy VP of Sales.

“You guys need to get married on 2:23:2023,” another fan suggested.

“Just get married and have the most adorable babies already!!!! #babyhubbsliotos,” another commenter wrote.

“GET MARRIED AND HAVE BABIES!!! I will babysit,” another chimed in.

Lindsay Hubbard Previously Had a Wedding Timeline & Carl Radke Didn’t Rule Out a TV Wedding in the Future

“Summer House” fans previously saw Hubbard’s “Timeline 4 Life,” which she had been keeping when dating her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Traversie. Hubbard’s personal to-do list included getting engaged by age 35 and being pregnant by age 36. Hubbard will turn 36 this August, but last May she captioned an Instagram post to vow she will have “no more timelines.”

But Radke was recently asked about a future wedding to Hubbard, and he didn’t totally rule it out. While he didn’t go so far as to say that he is ready to pop the question to his longtime best friend, Radke did tell Us Weekly that it’s always possible that “Summer House” cameras could be around for any future milestones.

“I guess we’ll have to see,” he told the outlet. “I mean, our lives are the same as they are on camera as they are off. If the camera happens to catch something like that, I’m sure the audience would love that.”

