Bravo Star Claims Lindsay Hubbard & Ciara Miller Are Rudest to Production

Jason Cameron from Bravo’s “Winter House” was put in the hot seat this week about his season 1 and 2 castmates and one response he gave shocked some fans.

Cameron was in attendance during Page Six’s live “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast episode with co-hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy at City Winery in New York City.

During one conversation, he was asked who he thought was the rudest cast member toward production and after a bit of prompting, he shared, “From what I’ve heard… Lindsay [Hubbard] I’ve heard can be a little bit [of] trouble to work with.” He then added, “And actually sometimes Ciara [Miller].”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jason Cameron Said He’d Heard the Claim From Production But Thought It Was Likely Due to ‘A Bad Moment’

Cameron clarified quickly after his initial comments that it was just what he heard from production but he felt that it was “wrong.” He suggested that maybe they’d “caught her on a bad day.” Cameron added that he was surprised to hear it, from “someone [who] was working with her at the time,” explaining at the live podcast show, “I think it was just a bad moment.”

It’s not the first time Hubbard has been called out by a co-star for being “rude” as her “Summer House” and “Winter House” co-star Amanda Batula said she thought Hubbard was the “rudest” to fans out of the Bravo show’s cast. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in late October 2022, Batula said Hubbard “can be” rude to fans from her experience.

The “Summer House” star said she meant more when Hubbard was “caught off guard.” However, the HubbHouse PR founder wasn’t pleased with the comments as she said on a podcast that they were “f****** unnecessary” and called Batula’s comments an attack on her character and a “direct slap in the face.”

On Katie Maloney’s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Hubbard told Maloney that she was “out and about” in New York City a lot more often than Batula or others from the show and interacted with fans a lot more often than they did. Hubbard has yet to respond to Cameron’s comments on Page Six’s live “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast episode.

Lindsay Hubbard Spoke Out About the Difficult Miscarriage Conversation She Had Last Episode & Slammed Jason Cameron

While Hubbard has yet to address Cameron’s recent comments, she did speak out about her ex’s recent conversation with her on “Winter House.” As viewers saw, Hubbard opened up in “Summer House” season 6 about finding out that she was pregnant while dating Cameron and then experiencing a miscarriage soon after. She said the two broke up afterward.

During Hubbard’s visit to the Vermont share house in “Winter House” season 2, Cameron approached her to discuss her response to their miscarriage and that he wished it hadn’t been made so public. After the episode aired, Hubbard told Us Weekly that the entire conversation made her “very upset” and called it a “really messed up thing to do.”

She told the publication that she had already told Cameron of her plan to discuss the pregnancy and miscarriage and the two even filmed a scene for “Summer House” discussing it. “Now here he is shaming me about something that I already feel shame about,” she said.

Cameron was asked about Hubbard’s comments during Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” episode and while he acknowledged that he filmed a scene with Hubbard, he said that it felt “a little forced” and he was “caught off guard” by the whole situation. Cameron also explained that he thought it was a bit too soon after the miscarriage and “didn’t think that it was a necessary time to have that [conversation].”

That said, the “Winter House” star told the audience that he felt like he got closure on a personal level after speaking with Hubbard on “Winter House.” “Do I feel like she heard me? That’s a different question,” he added, but said he “absolutely” feels good about “moving to the next part of my life.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’