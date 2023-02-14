Lindsay Hubbard on the ‘Last-Ditch Effort’ at Friendship With Her Co-Star

Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera have been good friends since meeting on “Summer House” several seasons ago but viewers will see the fracturing of that friendship in season 7, according to several clips in the trailer.

Hubbard revealed in an interview with E! News ahead of the season 7 premiere that the two have still not resolved their issues but she is hopeful that they could in the future.

Hubbard said she believes both are just waiting for “Summer House” season 7 to come out and shed light on each other’s points of view. “Maybe we’ll be able to watch it and see each other’s perspective,” she shared, describing it as a “last-ditch effort.” She said she was hoping the reunion for the Bravo show might be a good opportunity to work on mending the rift since they haven’t been in contact with each other.

“I don’t lose friends,” Hubbard added. “All of my best girlfriends in my life, I just don’t have falling outs with them. So yeah, I’m always very hopeful that there is a way to come back together. It’s just a matter [of] if we can recover from the damage from this season.”

Lindsay Hubbard Said She Still Doesn’t Know What Went Wrong With Their Friendship & Was ‘Very Confused’

While Hubbard said she’s hopeful the reunion might help the former friends get back to a good place, she’s also expecting to get answers from watching the season about what went wrong in the first place. “I spent the entire summer trying to figure out what the cause of [the fallout] is,” Hubbard shared with E! News, “and I don’t ever think I got the answer. It was really hard.”

She said she believes that her relationship and engagement with Carl Radke was at least part of the reason. Hubbard explained that she thought Olivera, who dated Radke before “Summer House,” was supportive of their relationship and expected that everything would be fine during the show. “When all of a sudden that changed, I just was very confused,” Hubbard shared.

The Hubb House PR founder said while she thinks she might get more insight into Olivera’s perspective of the situation by watching the season, she admitted that it was going to be really hard to watch the show. “Those are going to be the hardest scenes for me to relive because this is a fallout between two best friends,” Hubbard revealed.

Both Lindsay Hubbard & Danielle Olivera Described Their Fallout as ‘Unfortunate’

Hubbard and Olivera haven’t seen each other since BravoCon 2022, Hubbard revealed during her interview but said the two were “cordial” with each other on that occasion. The Bravo event was also the first time that the cast members publicly acknowledged their rift, describing it as “unfortunate.”

Olivera gave a glimpse at her perspective on their fallout when she shared a clip of one of Hubbard’s interviews on the topic on her Instagram Story. Along with the video, Olivera wrote two thinking emojis, a mind-blown emoji, and the eyes emoji, as well as “Come on,” hinting that she didn’t buy Hubbard’s confusion over their fallout.

Her co-star Mya Allen also shared her thoughts on why the two friends might have clashed. Allen, who made her debut on season 6, said she didn’t want to give away too much on the subject but that she felt that Olivera was finally putting herself first.

