Lindsay Hubbard Slams Ex Jason Cameron After He Calls Her Out On Camera

Lindsay Hubbard opened up about her past relationship with a Bravo co-star.

In January 2022, Hubbard and longtime friend and “Summer House” co-star Carl Radke confirmed they are dating. The two are now engaged.

But it was just last year that Hubbard had a romance with “Winter House” co-star Jason Cameron that resulted in an unplanned pregnancy. Hubbard suffered a miscarriage days after finding out she was pregnant. While filming “Summer House” in 2021, she opened up about her miscarriage story on-camera, making it public for the first time. While speaking with Hollywood Life just after the episode aired, the “Summer House” star revealed that the miscarriage happened in early June of 2021.

Hubbard and Cameron reunited in Vermont to film “Winter House” in early 2022, where he called her out for going public with the miscarriage story. In a scene from the episode “If Looks Could Chill,” Cameron told the Hubb House PR founder that her actions caused “unintentional consequences” for him, and he chastised her for bringing their story to the public without his side being told.

Cameron claimed that once the “Summer House” episode aired and Hubbard began talking to the press, he was put on the spot with having to answer to family members and friends who had no idea she had been pregnant.

Cameron later spoke out in an interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast with David Yontef to say he was blindsided that the personal story was made public without his side. “No one told me and I didn’t know, like if it was going to be on,” he said in June 2022. “So one of the producers called me like 10 minutes before it came on the air, like, ‘Oh, just so you know, your business is about to be like all over TV.’”

Lindsay Hubbard Said She Filmed a ‘Summer House’ Scene With Jason Cameron During Which They Talked About the Miscarriage

Months after Cameron confronted her on camera, Hubbard opened up in an interview with Entertainment Tonight to admit that she cried for three weeks straight after her conversation with Cameron in Vermont. She also revealed that she actually filmed a “Summer House” season 6 scene with Cameron in which they talked about the miscarriage, but that their conversation was cut from the show.

“So for him to say, ‘Oh, you didn’t tell me you’re going public with it…’I’m sitting there like, ‘What on earth are you talking about? I actually filmed an entire conversation with you on my couch! And now you’re bringing this up as if I’m in the wrong for not telling you that this was going to be on TV when you filmed on TV?!'” Hubbard said.

After questioning if Cameron has “extreme amnesia” — Hubbard revealed that she will never look at him “the same.”

“After he kind of approached me and created this narrative, of something that I didn’t do just so he could get it off his chest because he ‘forgot’ the multiple times that he was aware it was going to be public, it really changed my opinion of him, honestly,” she added.

Lindsay Hubbard Revealed She Has Stopped Speaking to Jason Cameron

Hubbard revealed that following their awkward conversation in Vermont, she stopped talking to Cameron altogether. “I was very upset after that conversation. I basically have not spoken to him since because I just thought it was a really messed up thing to do,” Hubbard told Us Weekly in November 2022.

She also called out Cameron for going on Yontef’s podcast and complaining that she went public with a story that was about her experience.

“He actually went on a podcast in June and talked about all this stuff,” she said. “I basically texted him and was like, ‘I don’t need your permission to talk about my body and what happened to me, and the fact that you went on this podcast and you think this is acceptable is very sad and f***ed up.’ And he never wrote me back.”

