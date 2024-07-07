Lindsay Hubbard’s New Man Is So Different From Carl Radke

Lindsay Hubbard’s new boyfriend is nothing like her former fiancé, Carl Radke.

On July 4, 2024, the 37-year-old “Summer House” star revealed she is expecting a baby with her mystery beau. The news comes less than one year after Hubbard split from Radke in an on-camera breakup.

While Hubbard has yet to identify her baby’s father, she has dropped some clues about his identity and how her new relationship is much different from her previous one.

Lindsay Hubbard’s New Boyfriend is a Doctor

Hubbard previously shared that she was dating a man that she’d previously gone out with “three or four times” before her relationship with Radke. “I actually met him and went out with him three and a half years ago,” Hubbard told host Jackie Schimmel on the “B*tch Bible” podcast in May 2024. “We met and we headed off on some dates. He was trying to figure out his career moves, and it was just bad timing for him.”

Hubbard shared that her mystery man reached back out to her in December 2023, and they started dating in January 2024.

While many of Hubbard’s issues with Radke revolved around his lack of career drive, that likely won’t be the case with her new man.

Speaking with People magazine in July 2024, Hubbard revealed that the father of her child is a doctor who works in biotech investing. “He’s a private person, mostly because of his high-powered job,” she told the outlet. “Obviously, I’m a very public [person] and share pretty much every aspect of my life with the world, so I know it’s weird. But I need to respect his privacy here.”

She added, “He’s a really loving man. Sweet and nurturing and understanding. He’s highly emotionally intelligent. He’s probably one of the smartest guys I’ve ever met, and really handsome, of course. I finally feel like I met my match with him.”

Hubbard also shared that her beau is “so excited to be a dad and proud to be having a child with me.”

While they hadn’t been trying for a pregnancy, Hubbard noted that she almost made a “terrible” mistake, presumably with Radke, because her biological clock was ticking.

Carl Radke is Still Figuring Out His Next Career Move

While Hubbard’s new guy is a doctor, Radke is still figuring out his career while working part-time as an advisor for co-star Kyle Cooke’s company, Loverboy.

In May 2024, Hubbard appeared on the “Summer House Aftershow” and described Radke’s lack of career drive as “not sexy.” “Societally, especially in New York City, men seek their identity from their careers,” the former publicist said, adding that her ex spent “nine months not doing anything.”

But at the season 8 reunion, Radke told host Andy Cohen that he planned to open a non-alcoholic sports bar. “Look at my lifestyle,” Radke said, per BravoTV.com. “I want to lean into non-alcoholic stuff, whether it’s opening a cafe or sports bar, which, by the way, I’m about to.”

“I’ve got a team together, we’ve raised some money, and we’re actually going to open something here in New York,” Radke added. “It feels like my calling. It’s finally looking at me, and I want to go pursue that.”

Lindsay Hubbard’s New Boyfriend Has No Interest in ‘Summer House’

Both Hubbard and Radke will appear on the 9th season of “Summer House. And while that’s a main source of income for them both, Hubbard’s new man won’t be taking a paycheck from Bravo.

During an interview on the “B**** Bible” podcast, Hubbard said her boyfriend is “unfazed” by her career as a reality star. “He’s, like, unfazed by it. He’s like, ‘[I] respect you and that’s what you do,’ but he doesn’t care about it,” she said.

The Hubb House PR founder added, “He’s successful in his own field and has a great job. He works very hard, is extremely driven and ambitious.”

In June 2024, Hubbard told E! News that her man has “never seen ‘Summer House’ and probably never will.”

Still, Hubbrd completely rule out the possibility of her baby’s father making a future cameo on the Bravo reality show. When asked whether fans will see her man on “Summer House” season 9, Hubbard told Rolling Stone, “I think that’s a conversation that I would have to have with him.”