Lindsay Hubbard Makes ‘Shady’ Comment Toward ‘Summer House’ Co-Star

Lindsay Hubbard appeared to throw shade at some of her “Summer House” co-stars as she posted a photo to her Instagram Stories showing her spending time with other season 7 cast members.

On June 4, Hubbard shared a photo on her Instagram that showed her and some co-stars at a fitness class for season 7 newbie Samantha Feher’s birthday. “Sam’s birthday boxing class 🥊 This also serves as proof that Gabby worked out 😂Lastly, make sure to wear dark pants… 😬💦” Hubbard captioned the photo of herself alongside Carl Radke, Gabby Prescod, Feher, Kory Keefer and Chris Leoni.

Later that day, Hubbard posted the photo on her Instagram Story and added the text, “I guess we speak in couches & beds these days…” Although Hubbard didn’t name names, the photo appeared to throw shade at the missing cast members of Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller, who’ve often been called out by fans for spending a lot of time in their beds during the “Summer House.” The photo was shared on the Queens of Bravo Twitter account with the caption, “Is that shade, Lindsay?”

DeSorbo herself has acknowledged people’s criticisms over her time in bed on the show as she posted her season 7 cast photo to Instagram with the caption, “Don’t worry I’m in the bed 85% of the time.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Had a Lot to Say About the Photo of Lindsay Hubbard & Her Cast Mates & Said They Loved the Group Together

Hubbard’s post on Instagram showing Feher’s birthday group picked up a lot of comments from fans who wondered why DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula weren’t there.

In fact, new cast member Feher shared in a May 2023 podcast appearance that she didn’t have “blind loyalty” to either Hubbard or the other women in the house despite the clear divide and was friendly with everyone. “I had just met them. So, I was like, ‘I’m not blindly loyal to anyone. I just met you guys,'” Feher said on the “Chanel in the City” podcast.

Other fans said the cast members pictured were their favorites from the show and that the next season should focus only on those in the photo. “This should be the forever cast of summer house. Don’t need anyone else,” someone commented. Someone else wrote, “The summer house we want.”

One commenter said, “It’s the left side of the reunion couch for me,” in reference to all the pictured cast members appearing on the left side of Andy Cohen in the now-airing reunion, while the absent cast members were all seated on the other side. “I like this group way better than the other half of the cast,” someone else said.

The 7th Season of ‘Summer House’ & Reunion Has Shown a Clear Divide Among the Cast Members

The “Summer House” cast has never been so clearly divided as it was in the 7th season and so far at the reunion, with Hubbard and Radke on one side of the house and the other returning cast members on the other side. The reunion saw Miller and especially DeSorbo rip into Hubbard on multiple occasions, accusing her of being fake.

Danielle Olivera’s fallout with her former bestie Hubbard opened the door for Olivera’s friendship with DeSorbo, Miller and Mya Allen. While Feher appeared to get along with all the women in the house, she and Hubbard have grown close and have been seen hanging out on more than one occasion since filming wrapped. As for Prescod, she opened up in the first part of the reunion about feeling dismissed by Miller from the moment she joined the cast.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’