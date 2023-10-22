Lindsay Hubbard & Paige DeSorbo Reunite Amid Breakup Drama

Lindsay Hubbard has had a difficult several weeks since she and Carl Radke announced they were calling off their engagement just a couple of months ahead of their destination wedding. However, she recently showed that she’s been getting support from her female “Summer House” co-stars.

Despite her feuds with several cast members last season, namely Danielle Olivera and Paige DeSorbo, Hubbard posted a photo of herself out at dinner with the two women as well as Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller and Gabby Prescod. “Girls rule, boys drool 👯‍♀️” she captioned the snap.

“Lindsay and the group seemed to be in good spirits, laughing and chatting over cocktails and seafood towers!” a source told People about the atmosphere at the dinner at Point Seven. Hubbard also posted about the strength of her female friendships after her split from Radke on September 25 when she shared a photo of her and her girlfriends in the Bahamas on what was originally supposed to be her bachelorette trip.

“I feel completely overwhelmed by my best friends, and their friendship, love, and strength,” she captioned it. “The way these girls have rallied around me the last 3 weeks, held my hand, sat in showers and cried with me, picked me up, never left my side, never let me feel alone, and then took me on a trip – that was originally planned for completely different reasons – and yet still carried on with this trip because it became more important.”

“This is a story about sisterhood, and I could not do life without them,” she concluded.

Fans Quickly Noted That Paige DeSorbo Was Sitting Next to Lindsay Hubbard

Fans were quick to react to the photo, especially as Hubbard and DeSorbo were sitting next to each other at dinner. Some were critical, with one person writing, “Funny how Paige is there when she NEVER has anything nice to say about you.” Another added, “A lot of these people wished bad on you I don’t get it how they have the face to still be around you.”

However, several others were very supportive of the “Summer House” women putting on a united front. “I love seeing you all united instead of divided,” someone commented. “Linds next to Paige? I love this! Nature is healing,” another added. Someone else wrote, “Giving the people exactly what they want.”

Paige DeSorbo Was Very Critical of Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke’s Relationship at the Reunion

The “Summer House” women put on their united front just a few months after they were extremely divided during season 7. During a lot of the season, Hubbard and Radke were on one side of the house and most of the cast was on the other.

At the reunion, DeSorbo accused Hubbard and Radke of putting on a front and being “pretty fake sometimes.” She said she felt as though they always put a positive spin on everything but weren’t being authentic.

As for Olivera, she and Hubbard fell out after she expressed that she thought Hubbard and Radke’s relationship was moving very quickly. Hubbard said she felt like Olivera wasn’t being supportive of her engagement and the season ended with a major rift between the two best friends.

