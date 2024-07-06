Lindsay Hubbard Defends Her Paid Pregnancy Announcement

Lindsay Hubbard is basking in her pregnancy news, but some fans are taking issue with how she announced it.

On July 4, 2024, the 37-year-old “Summer House” star revealed she is expecting a baby with her new boyfriend less than one year after her split from Carl Radke.

While most fans were thrilled for the Hubb House PR founder, others noted that her pregnancy announcement doubled as an ad for an at-home pregnancy test company.

Hubbard reacted on her Instagram story after one fan site suggested that she should have cashed in since she had to make a pregnancy announcement at some point anyway. “My thoughts exactly. My expenses just doubled so… let’s goooo!” Hubbard wrote.

Fans Were Turned Off By Lindsay Hubbard’s Product Placement

Fans know that Hubbard has long wanted to become a mother. Amid a series of failed relationships, she even froze her eggs in 2022, according to BravoTV.com.

To announce her big news on Instagram, Hubbard showed off her bare bump as she held a positive pregnancy test. “WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! 💥💥💥,” she captioned the slideshow. I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! 💫The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier. My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!! 🦁🎁 #ClearbluePartner #ClearblueConfirmed.”

Fans reacted to Hubbard’s decision to partner with Clearblue, a maker of diagnostic pregnancy tests, ovulation tests, and fertility monitors, to share her big news.

“Her pregnancy announcement is even an ad 😭,” one commenter wrote.

“Girl I’m happy for you, but I cannot get over you announcing this as an ad 😂,” another agreed.

“Happy for her, but why does she use her special moment as an ad???? Is money that important to you 😮,” a third commenter wanted to know.

“You made your pregnancy announcement a paid advertisement. That is the most Lindsey Hubbhouse thing I have ever seen on the Internet. 🙄 🤣 ,” another wrote.

“When you tag an Ad… and not the Dad 😆 ,” another commenter cracked.

Others defended and praised Hubbard for capitalizing on her news.

“Why should we hate that she’s announcing something amazing and making money. Good for her!” one fan wrote.

“Good for her, we’d all do it if we had the same opportunity,” another agreed.

“You gotta respect her hustle,” another wrote.

“Let her make that coin!” added another.

Hours after making her pregnancy post, Hubbard shared an ad-free update.

“I woke up this morning feeling so blessed and grateful for this journey 🙏🥰,” she captioned two photos of her showing her baby bump. “But most of all, I’m relieved and excited to finally be able to celebrate openly, and with the world. It has been extremely difficult to hide my excitement in secrecy, and now that I’m able to share my happiness and joy, I feel like a weight has been lifted (even though I’m actually gaining weight by the day lol)!”

Lindsay Hubbard Shut Down Her PR Business to Be an Influencer

Hubbard previously owned a public relations business. She opened her boutique PR firm, Hubb House Public Relations, in 2016, but it is no longer in business, per BravoTV.com. Hubbard now focuses on making money as an influencer.

“This year, I fully leaned into ‘Lindsay the influencer.’ And I make a lot of money from brand deals and campaigns, similar to what [Paige DeSorbo] does,” she said during the season 8 episode “Elephant on the Beach.”

Hubbard’s Instagram page regularly features ads and partnership posts. Her ex-fiancé, Carl Radke even talked about how much money she makes as an influencer.

According to E! News, while filming “Summer House” in the summer of 2023, Radke told co-star Kyle Cooke, “[Lindsay’s] business is deactivated, but the way she views it is her bringing in the brand deals is what her career is. …She’s made [$150,000 doing paid posts.]”

Radke also claimed he only made half as much as Hubbard because he’s a man.

Hubbard later called her ex’s comments about her salary “gross.” “When I saw that conversation play out, I was like, first of all, that is not true, he did not make $70,000 ,” she said on the “B**** Bible” podcast in May. “What I felt was more gross was that he was like ‘Well she made more because she’s a woman.’ Okay, well do you know how many male dominating jobs there are in this world that women have had to fight for? …Go find a male-dominated job, because every other job in America…. let us have this one,” she said.

“He’s like, ‘She makes more because she’s a woman,’” Hubbard ranted. “No, I make more because I’m driven and like go out there and like push to make more.”