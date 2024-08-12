Pregnant Lindsay Hubbard Gets Warning From Doctor As She Approaches Her 3rd Trimester

Lindsay Hubbard revealed that her doctor told her to slow down on her pregnancy weight gain.

In August 2024, the “Summer House” star, who announced she was pregnant on July 4, took to her Instagram story to give fans an update on her pregnancy as she approached the six-month mark.

Hubbard, 38, shared that she is “hormonal AF” as she heads into her third trimester. “These hormones are raging through my body. And everything activates me,” she told her followers.

In July, Hubbard posted to Instagram to announce she was expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend, with a due date sometime during the 2024 “holiday season.” On July 21, the Bravo star posted a gender reveal video to share that she is having a baby girl. The pregnancy news came less than a year after Hubbard’s former fiancé Carl Radke ended their engagement on camera.

Lindsay Hubbard Said Her Doctor Had a Change of Tune About Her Pregnancy Weight Gain

In her Instagram update, Hubbard explained why her doctor was concerned about her pregnancy weight gain.

“My doctor [was] telling me that I can’t gain any more weight,” she shared with fans, per Reality Blurb. “It has nothing to do with vanity, and if you have been pregnant before or are pregnant you might be more understanding of that.”

Hubbard explained, “Gaining too much weight can increase my blood pressure and obviously, that’s not good, especially during the delivery. Also, it can create gestational diabetes, which we do not want. So it’s important for me to maintain a healthy weight during my pregnancy. It’s all about my health, my baby’s health, etc.”

Hubbard shared that her weight jumped up more than expected between visits to her obstetrician, causing a bit of concern. “At my last scan a couple of weeks ago, they told me that my daughter was on the smaller side and to continue eating, “ she said. “And two weeks later, I go to my OB and she’s like, ‘You need to watch how much you’re gaining.’”

“I’ve already gained 40 pounds,” Hubbard continued, admitting that she was “very, very thin” when she got pregnant.

Lindsay Hubbard Bared Her Belly At a Party

Hubbard has not been shy about showing her pregnant belly. In a video posted to Instagram in August 2024, she wore a cropped top and matching skirt as she danced with pal Danielle Olivera at what appeared to be a party in the Hamptons, where “Summer House” films.

It wasn’t the first time she proudly displayed her bump. Just one week after her pregnancy was announced, she joined her co-stars at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge for Kyle Cooke’s sold-out DJ gig for the Magic High Surf Club kickoff party. In videos posted from that event, Hubbard showed her baby bump while wearing a barely-there top as she held up a “Congrats Lindsay” sign given to her by the venue.

Hubbard also found herself on the defense when some fans questioned why she would film the party-heavy reality show “Summer House” while pregnant. “Can you not party when you’re pregnant?” the mom-to-be replied to one Instagram commenter, according to People magazine.

