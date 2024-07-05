‘Summer House’ Star Announces Pregnancy As Season 9 Filming Begins

Lindsay Hubbard is pregnant. The “Summer House” star dropped the bombshell news on July 4, 2024, less than one year after her split from Carl Radke, and hours before the 9th season of her Bravo reality show was set to start filming.

In a post shared to Instagram, Hubbard, 37, showed off her bare belly and a positive pregnancy test. She also shared a series of sonogram photos. In one photo, her mystery boyfriend’s hands could be seen cradling her bump.

“Trigger Warning,” the Bravo star wrote. “This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! 💥💥💥 I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! … My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!! 🦁🎁”

Hubbard has been dating her boyfriend since January 2024.