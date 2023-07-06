Lindsay Hubbard Shares Whether She’ll Film ‘Summer House’ Season 8

Lindsay Hubbard hinted at her future on “Summer House” in response to Instagram comments wondering whether she’d be joining the cast of season 8, which reportedly began filming during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Instagram account Queens of Bravo posted a report on July 4 stating that “Summer House” season 8 started filming during the holiday weekend, and some of the previous season’s stars were pictured celebrating. However, Lindsay Hubbard made it clear she wasn’t in the Hamptons for the weekend as she posted a Fourth of July photo at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., captioned, “Happy #4thofjuly.”

Hubbard also responded to some comments wondering if that meant she wasn’t on the next season of “Summer House,” as one person wrote, “So no Summer House?” Hubbard replied, “We’re not filming today!” She gave the same response to another commenter who asked a similar question.

Some of the Other Stars of ‘Summer House’ Season 7 Posted Photos of Their Whereabouts During the Holiday Weekend

The report from Queens of Bravo on the start of filming for “Summer House” season 8 also wrote that Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Gabby Prescod would be back for the season, along with two new male cast members.

The account also reported that Hubbard and her fiancé, fellow OG star Carl Radke would be joining the summer house the following weekend and wouldn’t be on the show as often as in past seasons. The couple is currently planning their wedding, which is set for November 2023 in Mexico. Mya Allen, as well as season 7 newbies Chris Leoni and Sam Feher, are reported to be only returning as friends and not main cast members.

During the July 4 holiday weekend, Feher posted a photo showing that she was out in New Jersey while Leoni and Allen appeared to be in New York City together.

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to the Cast After Reports Began Circulating About Which Stars Will Return

Fans had mixed reactions to the reports of the cast for season 8 of “Summer House” as there didn’t appear to be a big shakeup from the fairly divided group that featured on season 7. “They got this allll wrong 🥱 So sick of Paige, Ciara, Mya and Kyle and Amanda’s whining and b****ing,” someone wrote on Instagram. “These are some really odd casting decisions,” someone else wrote.

“Whyyyy do they keep a cast of women who just wanna stay in and lay in bed all day?” someone asked while another wrote, “So basically just the toxic mean girls all summer again. Hard pass.” Someone wrote on Twitter, “So will be like last season of Winter House where Lindsay and Carl were there for 2 days but the entire season was about them bc the rest of the cast can’t stop talking about them.”

However, other fans were happy to see the report that Hubbard and Radke might not be full-time cast members as someone pointed out on Reddit. Someone else said on Twitter, “Hopefully Lindsay & Carl’s appearances are few & far between. Don’t need to be seeing their wedding prep.”

